ELKTON — What was originally planned as a kickstarter event for a new Cecil County non-profit organization – A Kids Purpose Youth Foundation – ended up raising nearly $1,500 for a local family through the foundation’s first fundraiser event Saturday.
A Kids Purpose was founded by lifelong Cecil County resident Zach Ross, 29, just two weeks ago.
“I wanted to do something more meaningful that has purpose and since I have coached and worked with kids, I wanted to do something that helps kids,” Ross said. “I got approval from the state and the IRS two weeks ago so it feels good to have done a fundraiser this quick.”
The event drew over 150 people to the Pine Grove Market in Elkton for basket raffles, all you can eat food vouchers, a DJ and a homerun derby. Through working with the owners of the Pine Grove Market, Ross said the owners had informed him of a family in need.
“I started the foundation as a way to help as many kids and families that are in need of assistance as we can,” Ross said. “When I spoke with the owners of Pine Grove, they informed me of Emily and her story and we thought it would be great to use our first event to do what we can to help them.”
Emily Bonson, 19, was described by her mother, Kim Morris, and her friend, Taylor Hollenbaugh, as loving, funny and caring, is the survivor of a car crash that occurred June 6, 2023 around 9 p.m.
“Emily is so caring that on mother’s day when her friend Taylor was away at college, Emily made sure Taylor’s mother had mother’s day flowers and a card,” Morris said. “That is just what kind of person she is.”
Morris said that Bonson was turning left onto Singerly Road from Cherry Hill Road when she was hit by a Ford Focus. Among other injuries, the accident resulted in Bonson breaking numerous bones, including her femur, which required immediate surgery.
“Emily went into surgery around 2:30 a.m. June 7,” Morris said. “After the surgery on her femur, she didn’t wake up.”
Morris explained that Bonson had fallen into a coma as a result of trauma from the accident combined with the stress of a major surgery.
“It was some of my darkest days but I never took the blinders off,” Morris said. “I looked forward and I never let myself go down any other path – my goal was to get my baby out of the hospital.”
Nearly six days later, Bonson came out of her coma to a room full of family and friends.
With a groggy voice, symptoms of traumatic brain injury and numerous pieces of hardware treating her broken bones, Bonson’s next steps are rehabilitation therapy, during which she will spend the next five weeks as an inpatient at a rehabilitation facility in Middletown, Del.
“Her recovery is not over yet but we were told it would take a year and half to two years before we are back to the Emily we all know and love,” Morris said. “Words cannot describe how thankful we are for the love and support through all of this.”
Despite inclement weather on Saturday, A Kids Purpose was able to raise close to $1,500 for Emily’s family to help cover medical expenses.
“With the weather, we did have to cancel the derby but we do appreciate everyone who came out and the organizations who made donations to the event,” Ross said. “It was a great first event and an awesome start to our organization.”
The foundation encourages anyone interested in volunteering, donating or sharing fundraising ideas to contact them on Facebook.
“The organization is going to find people in need through the community,” Ross said. “We want to help as many kids and families as possible so we encourage volunteers and donations for all of our future plans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.