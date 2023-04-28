New Castle County man faces 23 felony charges in Cecil County

Maryland State Police display the items taken from an unattended 2019 Ford Fusion left running in the Winding Brook community in Elkton last fall.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

ELKTON — A New Castle, Del. man is being held without bond in the Diamond state awaiting extradition to Cecil County where he will face 23 counts of felony drug distribution and firearms violations, according to Maryland State Police.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.