ELKTON — A New Castle, Del. man is being held without bond in the Diamond state awaiting extradition to Cecil County where he will face 23 counts of felony drug distribution and firearms violations, according to Maryland State Police.
The charges against William Ferguson V, 19, stem from an October 2022 incident in Winding Brook, a community in Elkton. Ferguson is currently being held in the Howard R. Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington.
On Oct. 12 Maryland State Police Special Investigation Section was patrolling Winding Brook in a crime suppression operation and saw a group of people standing around a 2019 Ford Fusion. The vehicle bore a temporary registration and music was playing loudly from inside. As police approached the people fled, leaving the vehicle unattended.
A K9 scan of the Ford Fusion alerted police to the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Inside the car investigators found a Glock Model 26 9MM semiautomatic pistol with a 15-round extended magazine.
National Integrated Ballistic Information Network investigators tipped off police Nov. 5 that the gun was involved in a shooting in New Castle County.
Also recovered from the car was 222 bags of a suspected heroin-fentanyl mix, 35 grams of suspected cocaine, 32 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 291 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, drug packaging materials, functioning digital scales and identifying documents.
On Nov. 9 Maryland State Police working with New Castle County Police, served a search warrant to obtain Ferguson's DNA, leading to sufficient evidence to charge him with multiple crimes, police said Friday.
Ferguson has been charged with the shooting by New Castle County Police. When he arrives in Cecil County Ferguson will face those 23 charges in Maryland.
