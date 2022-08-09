ELKTON — A new bill was recently introduced to the County Council that expands county property tax credits to sworn officers.
Currently, senior citizens and veterans in Cecil County can receive a 20 percent tax credit on their county property taxes if they submit an application through the Department of Finance showing proper documentation and qualification for the deduction.
Bill No. 2022-11 Tax Credit for Sworn Officers aims to include the entirety of the Sheriff’s team being both corrections, and patrol deputies in Cecil County to be eligible for the 20 percent discount as well. The fiscal year 2023 budget (FY23) is set at $300,000 for the existing tax deduction program.
“The fiscal year 2022 budget was $300,000, the fiscal year 2021 budget was $400,000, and we have yet to come anywhere close to spending that money the last several years,” said the Cecil County Director of Finance, James Appel during Tuesday night’s council work session.
According to the bill in order to be eligible for the tax credit, applicants must have a taxable net income of no more than $84,000, and the property for which the tax credit is sought must have an assessed value of no more than $300,000.
The bill will not require any additional funding or taxing of county residents as it will be pulling from a budget that consistently remains unspent.
The public hearing for 2022-11 is August 16 at 7 p.m.
