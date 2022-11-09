RISING SUN — The acrid odor started floating through windows of homes along Montgomery Road, Little Brick Court, Hopewell Road and Barnes Corner Road Friday and quickly became a hot topic on social media.
"It's not the mushroom farm," said Augie Pierson, a member of the Rising Sun Board of Town Commissioners. Rising Sun officials often field calls from people when farm-based odors fill the air.
"It's also not our wastewater treatment plant," Pierson said in defense of Rising Sun when people were comparing the smell to raw sewage.
The property at the center of the issue is owned by Hartland Holdings, LLC. It's a limited liability corporation based in Quarryville, Pa. and connected to Ben and Liz Flahart, who own Kilby Cream on Strohmaier Lane in Rising Sun and the Kilby Farm in Colora.
According to a statement issued Sunday morning by the town, if the smell were coming from the plant off of Route 1, public works employees have a method to address the odors immediately.
"Although there are times when a wastewater plant can give off foul odors, they are generally limited to the areas immediately around the plant, not 2 and 3 miles away and choking people out of their homes," the statement reads.
Sam and Linda Coale suspect the smell is coming from an operation they can see from their Montgomery Road home. Sam points to equipment he's seen sitting in clear view, which is pumping something onto the field.
Just last week, they watched as red hoses sent the liquid to a sprayer, which worked its way across the almost 85-acres to fertilize cover crops after the corn harvest.
On Monday, dark gray puddles could still be seen on the farmland, with the odor still present, but not as pungent. Sitting in their backyard, a breeze carried a whiff of the odor that permeated the air Saturday.
"There it is," Linda said, her nose wrinkling. She got a call Monday that her request for an investigation made to the Cecil County Health Department had been turned over to Maryland Department of the Environment. "But Saturday was the absolute worst it's ever been."
Chuck Jackson, one of the Coale's neighbors, said the odor is stuck to his clothing and the interior of his truck. Co-workers noted the smell upon his arrival to work Monday.
"The fact that it clings and stinks, there's something in the air coming off of whatever they're putting down," he said, adding he went through three cans of air freshener in an attempt to neutralize the smell. "I don't want to come off as [complaining] but there's something odd going on here."
Linda Coale, seeing all the buzzards flying overhead when the stench was at its worst, suspected something had died. Jackson said he wished he had taken a picture of all the gnats around his door trying to get inside his Casey Court home.
Rich Astle, who grew up on his family dairy farm off of Hopewell Road in Port Deposit, believes the whole incident could have been avoided had the farmer used the right application method for the fertilizer slurry.
"What he did was not illegal or unethical," Astle said of the fertilizer application. Astle believes the fertilizer came from New Jersey and was a mix of cow manure and the waste water from cranberry processing, or cranberry flushings. The Coales see tanker trucks arrive at the farm on a regular basis.
The owner of the farm, Ben Flahart, said fertilizer is just cow manure from the storage pits on his dairy operation at Strohmaier Lane.
"We do it two to four times per year," Flahart said. Those trucks the Coales see come from his farm properties, not New Jersey, and are definitely not cranberries, Flahart said. As for the overwhelming scent, Flahart has his own theory.
"Maybe the cows were sick," he said. He noted that neighbors of the Montgomery Road property had not seen cows on that land for two decades and perhaps they were not used to the smell.
"We spread twice as much manure on Firetower Road, but it's been done there for more than 100 years so people are used to it," he said.
However, Astle said what should have been done was the material should have been tilled under or injected into the ground.
"Injection is expensive and you can't go as fast," Astle said, adding, he could also apply accelerators. "It's not smart how he's doing it."
Flahart said tilling is not allowed and he is looking into an additive to help the slurry break down more efficiently and thereby reduce the odor.
"I am going to try. I want to be a good neighbor," Flahart said, but added, "This is where food comes from."
Astle agrees that the odor was not a typical farm smell, pointing out the difference between manure, fertilizer, and this acrid combination.
"Other farmers are doing it but the right way," Astle said.
Flahart said he is following all the regulations he is required to, including nutrient management and CAFO (concentrated animal feeding operations) as his farms are under the eye of Maryland's Departments of Agriculture and Environment.
For Pierson, it's just another air quality issue that affects Rising Sun but is out of the town's control. What used to be a West Coast Mushrooms growing operation just outside town limits on Hopewell Road is now a composting operation, manufacturing the rich soil medium for growing mushrooms. Astle said Maryland's composting operations regulations specifically say there can be no public nuisance.
Pierson is working on the formation of a citizens commission, which will be charged with forcing the plant into compliance.
For Flahart, the entire issue has him frustrated.
"I love farming but I'm ready to just sell everything," he said. He closed the Kilby Cream Ice Cream shop for the winter and is not sure it would re-open. He said animal rights activists report the petting zoo on a weekly basis.
"One week it's 'your pigs are too fat' and next week it's 'your pigs are too skinny," he said. "We have two veterinarians that inspect our animals every month."
