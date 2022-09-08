PORT DEPOSIT — At Tuesday’s meeting, the Port Deposit town council heard from town residents Richard and Tiffany Labhart about the constant noise, light and dust coming from the ongoing construction at Bainbridge, which not only disturbs their otherwise quiet neighborhood but also upsets more than a dozen rescue horses on the family farm.
The Labhart’s live off Funk Road, right up against the 1,200 acre property formerly known as Bainbridge Naval Training Center. The construction of four warehouses is under way on the approximately 450 acres that comprise the property. The couple told the Port Deposit Council that they have been told that construction is occurring at night for now because of daytime temperatures. There is a constant rumble of trucks, the sound of back up alarms and horns being sounded.
“They set the batch plant on site,” Richard Labhart told the council of the concrete production for the massive pouring of pad sites each night. “It’s a 16-hour pour. They’ll probably be another 2- to 3-weeks.”
The noise so upsets the Labhart’s 15 rescue horses that the animals have damaged the fencing around their stables trying to get away, Tiffany Labhart said.
“They wanted to pay me to relocate during construction,” Richard said, but refused, saying that would cause even more stress on the horses. “It’s ungodly noisy.”
Toni Sprenkle, project manager of the Bainbridge Development Corporation, understands what the Labharts are experiencing.
“Obviously they are unhappy,” Sprenkle said Wednesday, but added she appreciates that the Labharts communicate with the development team, which is fully aware of the issues. “[Developer] MRP and their contractors are following all the noise allowances for industrial development ... and are following the noise ordinance.”
She said this is like most other construction projects that are annoying but, when completed, go back to being quiet.
“That 1200-acres of vacant, quiet land now in full development; it’s a shock,” Sprenkle acknowledged. She said it would be worth it down the road with the addition to the tax base, the jobs and other amenities that would be to come. “We just need to bear with each other.”
Labhart said this property – which at one time included acreage that became the naval base – has been in his family since the 1600s. Some of it was taken by the government for the Navy base, he said. When it was the naval base, his grandparents were always shooing sailors off the property.
“They would go skinny dipping in the pond,” he said. “My grandmother would wait until the sailors were naked and then shoot at them with rock salt.”
Once the base closed, the family has been on the look out for trespassers who get on their private property through the former base.
“There was a guy out here this morning, randomly. It was a car with Florida tags,” Laphart said, noting he has seen and reported cars parked on his lane from many other states.
“They ask, ‘How do you get in there?’” Tiffany said of her conversations with the people, some who claim ties to the former military base that closed more than 50 years ago. “I say, ‘You don’t. It’s private property.’”
The couple is also concerned about the bright light emanating from the project. Richard said the lights are very bright and shine onto neighboring properties, a problem made worse by the height of the lights.
“They’ve added 100 feet of elevation. Now they’re above the trees,” Richard said. For perspective, he explained that what was once the drill field is now a man-made hill with the warehouses perched on top. Being above the trees makes the light shine even brighter.
Sprenkle said that after the contractors were made aware of the issue, the lights were re-directed toward the ground. Sprenkle added that doesn’t totally eliminate the neighbors’ view of the foot candles.
With all the dust, the Labharts say they cannot open the windows of their house. Even though the ground is now clean enough for industrial construction, it was deemed unsafe for residential. That’s another concern for the Labharts. However, Sprenkle said the dust coming from the dirt on site has been tested and is not contaminated.
“There’s supposed to be water brought in like at other construction sites,” Richard said. Water is sprayed to control dust under standard construction procedure. Labhart said in his observation that’s not happening.
Sprenkle told the Whig that spraying does happen because there is a dust mitigation order in the permitting.
A long-closed gate has been re-opened. The Labharts fear for the safety of their child waiting for his school bus on that stretch of road.
“Now we are going to have hundreds of people accessing that area,” he said, wondering aloud what the intentions would be for some of these people. Over the years, they have witnessed vandalism, drug use and poaching. Once the warehouses are in use that road could see as many as 1,200 vehicles each shift. “That’s a lot of traffic.”
However, Sprenkle said that gate opening is temporary.
“Steel orders are coming in,” she said. Contractors asked for the other access because of the recent rains and the fear that the heavy laden trucks would sink into the mud if entering the primary access route off of Jacob Tome Highway. “It will be 5 or 6 days for the steel coming in.”
She added that it’s possible that road would be decommissioned at some point. Also possible is that road would be nothing more than an internal access route. She noted that the connecting road – Funk Road – is not in a good location and has sharp turns.
Councilman Wayne Tome Jr. said this was the first he had heard that the gate was re-opened. Labhart said this is the gate that would connect Manor Heights to the base.
They asked for help from the town in getting some kind of buffer, more than the promised trees to be planted. Labhart said residents of Misty Meadows and Manor Heights are also having the same experience. He’s been told that the developers are not required to replace all the trees cleared. Town Administrator Vicky Rinkerman disagreed.
“I can assure you the trees will be put back but they’re not going to grow back overnight,” Rinkerman said. “Unfortunately, you’re right at the construction line.”
The town did agree that a wall was needed in addition to the trees to provide a level of privacy for neighbors.
However, Sprenkle said the developers have already talked with the Labharts and agreed to have additional landscaping done to mitigate the privacy concerns.
“Richard came to us and expressed his concern,” she said. He pointed out that the trees would be adequate in spring and summer but when the leaves fall that privacy element is gone. “He is literally our next door neighbor and if that makes him happy that’s a small investment.”
