NORTH EAST — A man is facing sex trafficking and rape charges after he allegedly went to North East High School - while armed with a handgun - to take a 14-year-old student he had met on social media off school property, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
But the girl balked at carrying out the rendezvous after the suspect - Judah Jediah Stubbs, 24, of the unit block of Willow Court near Elkton - arrived at the school, police said. Instead, the girl contacted the school resources officer, which, in turn, launched an investigation that revealed that Stubbs had engaged in a sexual relationship with another girl, starting when she was 13 and ending some time after she had turned 14, police added.
"We are continuing to work on this investigation, and we believe there may be additional victims," Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig on Thursday afternoon.
Anyone who believes that she had been victimized by Stubbs is urged to call CCSO Det. Tyler Price at 410-392-2124 or email him at tyler.price@ccdps.org.
The investigation started in late February after Stubbs allegedly trespassed at NEHS during the school day - with the purported intent of pulling the 14-year-old girl out of class and taking her off school grounds, police said. At some point before that day, police added, the girl had met Stubbs on social media and had been communicating with him in that capacity.
"She only knew him by his screen name - Rambo. They had talked (communicated) about him coming to her school someday and taking her with him," Holmes said, adding, "At that point, she was OK with that."
But when Stubbs showed up at NEHS in late February and texted her that he was there - ready to take her away - the girl had a change of heart, according to Holmes, who commented, "She gets scared and decides she's not leaving the school property."
School security cameras videotaped Stubbs when he was on NEHS property that day, police said. Several witnesses also saw Stubbs on the school property, police added.
"We learned through the videotape and through the eyewitnesses that he was in possession of handgun while he was on school property. He arrived at the school in a local taxi cab. He got out of the taxi and walked to the back of the school, where the portable classrooms are. Then he got back into the taxi and left," Holmes outlined.
After the girl contacted the NEHS school resources officer, CCSO detectives started an investigation, police said. Detectives studied the security-camera video of the trespasser at NEHS as part of the investigation, police added.
"Through investigative measures, we were able to identify Stubbs as the man seen in the video," Holmes said.
CCSO detectives learned that Stubbs allegedly had victimized a different girl, according to Holmes, who declined to provide any information about the alleged victim, including which school - if any - she attends.
"Then it became a human trafficking investigation. We learned through the investigation that Stubbs was in contact with at least one other juvenile and that he was engaged in sexual activities with her, beginning when she was 13 through 14," Holmes reported.
Investigators also learned that there had been "monetary offerings" in regard to that girl, according to Holmes, who declined to elaborate because of the ongoing investigation.
On March 30, while investigators were trying to locate Stubbs, CCSO deputies handled an unrelated disturbance complaint on Willow Court in the Winding Brook neighborhood, northeast of Elkton, where Stubbs lives, police said. Deputies found Stubbs there and arrested him, police added.
That led to a court-approved search of Stubbs' residence, where investigators found and confiscated "his cell phone and other evidence," police reported.
Throughout the investigation, CCSO detectives consulted with Cecil County State's Attorney James Dellmyer, according to Holmes, who further reported that a Cecil County grand jury handed up two indictments against Stubbs on April 14.
As for the criminal case relating to the girl with whom Stubbs allegedly had a sexual relationship, he is charged with multiple counts of second-degree rape, prostitution of someone under 16 years old, sex trafficking and sex solicitation, court records show.
Relating to the incident at NEHS in late February, Stubbs is charged with handgun on person, illegal possession of a firearm, disturbing school operation, inducing attendance absence, trespassing on school property, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and telephone misuse, Holmes reported.
After his bail review hearing, Stubbs remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.