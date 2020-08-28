Cecil County Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary members were part of a recent gathering of Maryland VFW members to welcome National VFW Auxiliary President Sandra Onstwedder to the state.
Onstwedder was in Maryland as part of her official visit to the state and included a trip to the Maryland Veterans Museum in Newburg, Sunday, Aug. 16.
Several members from Cecil County and around the state met Onstwedder at the Baltimore/Washington International Airport Sunday. Maryland was Onstwedder’s first stop on her 50-state tour and while in the state she toured not only the Veterans Museum, but also was taken on a tour of historic St. Mary’s City and was the guest of honor at a dinner hosted by VFW Post 2632 Patuxant NAS in California, MD.
