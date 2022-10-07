Det. John Peer with the Perryville Police Department said he was Chef John Peer for the duration of National Night Out last year. Everything will be free this year too when National Night Out returns Tuesday from 5 — 8 p.m.
Senior Officer Brian Jordan with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police showed how his K-9 partner Malik responds if a suspect tries to flee at a past National Night Out event in Perryville.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
That’s how Danielle Hemling, executive director of Perryville Outreach Program, describes the decision to have National Night Out in October instead of August.
Perryville will hold its National Night Out celebration Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Community Fire Company of Perryville Station 1 on Principio Furnace Road.
“We did it in October 2020 because of COVID,” Hemling said, noting the health guidelines at the time allowed for outdoor events.
“The weather was just beautiful,” she added.
Another bonus is she had more options available.
“Everybody doing it in August has to fight for resources,” she said. “It’s insane.”
Since Perryville is the only NNO event this month, Hemling and Carrie Taylor, case manager for POP, are able to get the Maryland State Police helicopter and other specialized vehicles. There will be police cars from various agencies on display and a K-9 demonstration, which Taylor noted was very popular last year.
“I’m looking forward to that myself,” Taylor said. Of course, Perryville fire equipment will also be in display plus a variety of community organizations will offer information and giveaways.
“And we’ll have National Night Out giveaways,” Hemling said.
Everything will be free of charge.
Wildcat Point Generation in Conowingo donated hot dogs, hamburgers, and bottled water to be given away. There will be lots of family fun such as an inflatable obstacle course, cornhole and Connect 4, and a DJ.
National Night Out is designed as a community building campaign. It began in 1984 in 23 states and has since grown beyond front porch candle light vigils to street parties bringing together first responders and the communities in which they serve. On their website, organizers note that, while most celebrate the first Tuesday in August, hot weather communities such as in Texas observe NNO in October.
There’s yet another bonus to Perryville having its event in October.
“People don’t have to choose. Just come to us Oct. 11,” she said.
