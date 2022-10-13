Because Perryville holds its National Night Out in October, Danielle Hemling, director of Perryville Outreach is able to get first responders to attend with competing with other NNO events. This year the Maryland State Police Med Evac helicopter attended.
Because Perryville holds its National Night Out in October, Danielle Hemling, director of Perryville Outreach is able to get first responders to attend with competing with other NNO events. This year the Maryland State Police Med Evac helicopter attended.
Members of the Community Fire Company of Perryville take advantage of a visiting Maryland State Police Med Evac helicopter crew to learn more about the aviation division at Perryville's National Night Out Tuesday.
The Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office handed out hot, fresh popcorn at the National Night Out held Tuesday in Perryville.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Perryville’s National Night Out Tuesday night was all about free food, fun and making connections.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Members of the Community Fire Company of Perryville had lots of giveaways for the National Night Out Tuesday night.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Of course, there were bounce houses and face painting as part of the fun at Perryville’s National Night Out Tuesday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Danielle Hemling, director of Perryville Outreach Program, was happy that many of her former OP members came back to visit during National Night Out Tuesday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Of course there were bounce houses and face painting as part of the fun at Perryville’s National Night Out Tuesday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Of course there were bounce houses and face painting as part of the fun at Perryville's National Night Out Tuesday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Sgt. Gerard Morgan with the Perryville Police Department helps assemble free cheeseburgers at the National Night Out Tuesday night.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The music pumped out by a DJ set these young feet to dancing at Perryville National Night Out Tuesday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
A little one gets a good seat for the Elkton Police K-9 demonstration at Perryville's National Night Out Tuesday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
K-9 Mauser waits for Elkton Police Officer Matt Nussle to give him orders during a demonstration Tuesday night at Perryville's National Night Out.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Officer Matt Nussle with Elkton Police told his audience at Perryville's National Night Out that his K-9 partner Mauser is a working dog and not a pet.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Elkton Police Officer Matt Nussle rewards his K-9 partner Mauser with his toy for doing a job.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Elkton Police Officer M McGonigle, dressed in a padded suit, waits for Officer Matt Nussle to release his K-9 partner Mauser
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Whose a good boy? Tail wagging, Elkton Police K-9 Mauser keeps his grip on the "suspect" during a demonstration led by Officer Matt Nussle at Perryville's National Night Out.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Because Perryville holds its National Night Out in October, Danielle Hemling, director of Perryville Outreach is able to get first responders to attend with competing with other NNO events. This year the Maryland State Police Med Evac helicopter attended.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Because Perryville holds its National Night Out in October, Danielle Hemling, director of Perryville Outreach is able to get first responders to attend with competing with other NNO events. This year the Maryland State Police Med Evac helicopter attended.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Members of the Community Fire Company of Perryville take advantage of a visiting Maryland State Police Med Evac helicopter crew to learn more about the aviation division at Perryville's National Night Out Tuesday.
PERRYVILLE — There were hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill courtesy of Old Dominion Electric Cooperative, popcorn courtesy of the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office, and K-9s from Elkton Police and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
As if that wasn’t enough for the National Night Out Celebration – hosted Tuesday night by the Perryville Police Department and the Perryville Outreach Program – a Med-Evac helicopter from Maryland State Police Aviation landed and opened its doors to the public.
“It’s been a great turnout,” said Robert Nitz, Perryville Chief of Police. People came out to enjoy the evening that included equipment and displays from the Community Fire Company of Perryville and Cecil County Public Library, plus inflatable games and yard games.
National Night Out began 40 years ago as a take back of communities against the criminal element by coming outside, meeting neighbors and first responders. While most hold these street parties in August, Perryville opted for October for the cooler temperatures. It has the extra benefit of not having to compete with resources for the event, said Danielle Hemling, director of the Outreach Program.
“It went really well,” Hemling said.
Not only did current members of Outreach — a free after school and summer camp program for town children — attend National Night Out, so did parents and elected officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.