ELKTON — A man arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and other offenses during a traffic stop near Perryville in late July — while he was free on a $75,000 bond in a murder case — has been sentenced to time served — 32 days — after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Cecil County District Court Administrative Judge Bonnie G. Schneider imposed a 32-day sentence on the defendant — Elkton-area resident James Michael Zack, 54 — on Wednesday (August 30) after he pleaded guilty to driving while impaired by alcohol, as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors dismissed seven related traffic charges against him, including reckless driving, court records show. The judge credited Zack for 32 days that he already had served in Cecil County Detention Center as a pre-trial inmate after his murder case arrest, court records indicate.
In addition, Schneider ordered Zack to pay $57.50 in fines and court costs, according to court records.
Perryville Police Department Ofc. Tony Lenzi stopped Zack at approximately 11:50 p.m. on July 30 in the northbound lane of Interstate 95, near mile marker 95, north of Perryville, on suspicion of driving while impaired by alcohol after noticing him driving recklessly in town, according to PPD Chief Robert Nitz and court records.
“He was driving erratically,” Nitz told the Cecil Whig shortly after the incident, noting that the officer followed the suspect out of town and observed other traffic violations before stopping him. “The suspect was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and other traffic offenses. After further investigation, it was learned that the suspect was out on bond in a murder case.”
In the murder case against him, Zack stands accused of fatally shooting his housemate, Michael Bramowski, 41, after an argument inside of their Farah Drive residence on May 21. Farah Drive is off Blue Ball Road, north of Elkton.
After his arrest, Zack remained in the county jail on no bond for slightly more than three weeks before Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Cameron A. Brown lowered his bond to $75,000 during a bail review hearing on June 12 — five days after a Cecil County grand jury had handed up an indictment charging Zack with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence and three other offenses relating to that May 21 fatal shooting, court records show. (That grand jury took its action 17 days after investigators had filed similar charges against Zack at the district court level, court records show.)
Zack gained his pre-trial freedom on June 13, one day later, by posting $7,500 of that bail amount, court records show. (In some cases, a defendant can gain his or her pre-trial freedom by paying 10 percent of the entire bond amount.)
His murder trial in Cecil County Circuit Court is scheduled to start on Nov. 13 and is expected to last five days, according to court records, which indicate that he opted to be tried by jury. Second-degree murder and first-degree assault, the most serious charges against Zack, are punishable by up to 40 years and 25 years in prison respectively.
On Aug. 4, five days after Zack had been charged with drunken-driving and other traffic offenses, police arrested him on a bench warrant issued because his traffic-related arrest purportedly violated conditions of his pre-trial release in his murder case, court records indicate. Brown had issued that bench warrant calling for Zack’s arrest, citing his alleged “failure to comply,” after revoking his $75,000 bond in the murder case, court records show. A standard condition of any pre-trial release is that the defendant obey all laws.
During a courtroom hearing on Aug. 7, three days later, Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brenda A. Sexton ordered that Zack be held on no bond, according to court records.
