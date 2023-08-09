James Michael Zack

Zack

ELKTON — A man who was charged with drunken driving and related offenses late last month while free on a $75,000 bond in a murder case in which he stands accused of shooting his housemate dead inside their Elkton-area residence is back behind bars, as a result of the traffic matter, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.


  

