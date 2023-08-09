ELKTON — A man who was charged with drunken driving and related offenses late last month while free on a $75,000 bond in a murder case in which he stands accused of shooting his housemate dead inside their Elkton-area residence is back behind bars, as a result of the traffic matter, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Police arrested the murder defendant — Elkton-area resident James Michael Zack, 54 — Friday on a bench warrant issued because his alleged traffic infractions purportedly violated conditions of his pre-trial release, court records indicate.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brenda A. Sexton ordered that Zack be held on no bond during a courtroom hearing on Monday, according to court records.
On Friday, three days earlier, Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Cameron A. Brown had issued a bench warrant calling for Zack’s arrest, citing his alleged “failure to comply,” after revoking his $75,000 bond, court records show. A standard condition of any pre-trial release is that the defendant obey all laws.
Brown issued that warrant the same day that the Cecil Whig published an article about Perryville Police Department Ofc. Tony Lenzi arresting Zack on July 30 near the town and charging him with eight traffic offenses, including driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while “so far impaired” that the operator “cannot drive safely,” reckless driving, unsafe lane change, spinning wheels and negligent driving, according to court records.
Zack, who remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, is scheduled for a traffic court trial on Aug. 30 in the drunken-driving case, court records show.
In the murder case against him, Zack stands accused of fatally shooting his housemate, Michael Bramowski, 41, after an argument inside of their Farah Drive residence on May 21. Farah Drive is off Blue Ball Road, north of Elkton.
After his arrest, Zack remained in the county jail on no bond for slightly more than three weeks, before Brown — the same judge who would later revoke Zack’s bond and issue the “failure to comply” bench warrant against the murder defendant — lowered his bond to $75,000 during a June 12 bail review hearing, according to court records.
Zack gained his pre-trial freedom on June 13, one day later, by posting $7,500 of that bail amount, court records show. (In some cases, a defendant can gain his or her pre-trial freedom by paying 10 percent of the entire bond amount.)
On June 7, about one week earlier, a Cecil County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Zack with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence and three other offenses relating to that May 21 fatal shooting, court records show. It did so some 17 days after investigators had filed similar charges against Zack at the district court level, court records show.
Zack’s murder trial in Cecil County Circuit Court is scheduled to start on Nov. 13 and is expected to last five days, according to court records, which indicate that he opted to be tried by jury. Second-degree murder and first-degree assault, the most serious charges against Zack, are punishable by up to 40 years and 25 years in prison respectively.
Court records allege that Zack shot Bramowski several times in the wake of an argument. Zack called 911 at 12:23 p.m. on May 21 and reported that “he shot someone after an argument” and that he needed paramedics to respond to their residence at 64 Farah Dr., police reported.
CCSO deputies and paramedics rushed to the residence and found Bramowski, who was suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds,” in the front yard, police said. At 12:57 p.m., about 35 minutes later, paramedics pronounced Bramowski dead at the scene, police added.
CCSO Det. Carson White determined that Zack allegedly shot Bramowski several times inside their house during a dispute over an unspecified matter, according to the charging document. During a court-approved search of the Farah Drive residence in which Zack and Bramowski cohabitated, investigators confiscated a Glock handgun, spent shell casings and “suspected blood evidence from Bramowski,” court records allege.
As for the drunken-driving case against Zack, Perryville Police Department Chief Robert Nitz told the Cecil Whig last week that Lenzi stopped Zack at approximately 11:50 p.m. on July 30 in the northbound lane of Interstate 95, near mile marker 95, north of Perryville, on suspicion of driving while impaired by alcohol after noticing him allegedly driving recklessly in town
“He was driving erratically,” Nitz said, noting that the officer followed the suspect out of town and observed other alleged traffic violations before stopping him.
Nitz continued, “The suspect was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and other traffic offenses. After further investigation, it was learned that the suspect was out on bond in a murder case.”
