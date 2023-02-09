There were no injuries to humans or animals when a storage building and workshop caught fire at the Kilby Farm in Colora Thursday morning. Cows were turned loose and made their way to neighboring yards as firefighters arrived.
Fire destroyed a storage building holding hay and an adjoining work shop at the Kilby Farm on Firetower Road in Colora Thursday morning.
PHOTO COURTESY OF SANDY EWING
PHOTO COURTESY OF SANDY EWING
Water from above rains down on a storage building and workshop consumed by flames and smoke at the Kilby Farm in Colora Thursday morning. Numerous fire companies were called to the scene.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Firefighters from Cecil, Harford, Lancaster and Oxford counties were called in to battle the two alarm fire at the Kilby Farm in Colora Thursday morning.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Neighbors of the Kilby Farm on Firetower Road in Colora kept an eye on the cows, which were turned loose when fire broke out at a storage building and work shop at the farm Thursday morning.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Josh Williams, fire chief for the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun, talks with fire fighters about the attack on the two-alarm fire at the Kilby Farm in Colora Thursday morning.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
A tanker from the Water Witch Fire Company draws water from the pond at West Nottingham Academy to fight the fire at the Kilby Farm Thursday morning.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Neighboring fire companies line Firetower Road waiting to draw water from the pond at West Nottingham Academy to fight a two-alarm fire at the Kilby Farm Thursday morning.
COLORA — Fire companies from Cecil, Harford, Oxford and Lancaster counties joined forces Thursday morning to fight a two-alarm fire at the Kilby Farm .
According to Josh Williams, fire chief with the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun, the fire was in a large shed storing hay and the adjoining work shop.
"The cows were turned loose," Williams said at the scene.
Neighbors woke to sirens and found the cows wandering in their yards along Pine and Oak Streets. The animals on the property were turned loose from their enclosures, in accordance with emergency procedures.
None of the cows, nor any humans were injured in the blaze that, also, did not touch Firetower Distillery or the facility where Kilby Cream ice Cream is made and stored.
The fire report at 782 Firetower Road came in around 8 a.m. and quickly elevated to a second alarm and a call for the Tanker Task Force. Responding to the call, tankers from responding fire companies lined Firetower Road and drafted water from the pond at West Nottingham Academy.
According to Williams, the number of cows roaming the neighborhood is undetermined – as of Thursday morning. The cows have since been rounded up and are safe in one location.
