NORTH EAST - A Maryland State Police sergeant assigned to the North East Barrack is facing child pornography charges after investigators with the police department's Computer Crimes Unit confiscated evidence while raiding his Elkton-area residence, according to the state police.
Investigators identified the suspect as 48-year-old Christopher James Black Sr., who has served with MSP for 21 and a half years, police said. Black's police powers have been suspended with pay, pending the outcome of this criminal investigation, police added.
Police arrested Black at his residence without incident on Friday morning - three weeks after MSP detectives and other law enforcement officers raided his home because they had developed him as a suspect during a two-month-long child pornography investigation, police reported.
After investigators consulted with the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office, Black is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography, which is a misdemeanor that, if convicted, is punishable by up to five years in prison per offense, according to police. After arresting Black at his residence, investigators drove him to the North East Barrack for processing before taking him to a Cecil County District Court commissioner to set bond, police reported.
Black remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Friday night, where he is awaiting a district court bail review hearing scheduled for Monday, court records show.
The investigation leading to Black's arrest and criminal charges began on April 6, when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online user - later identified as Black - had "uploaded an image of possible child pornography/obscene image," police said.
On June 16, about two and a half months later, members of MSP's Computer Crimes Unit executed an authorized search of Black’s residence, police added.
During that court-approved search, investigators found a personal computer, which they confiscated with the intent of performing a "forensic analysis" of the device, according to police.
"The analysis revealed evidence of possession of child pornography," an MSP spokesperson said.
The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, police said. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland and it is made possible, in part, through grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, police added.
Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children, police explained.
As of Friday night, the investigation in this case was continuing, police reported.
