EARLEVILLE – A Maryland State Police helicopter crew rescued a stranded boater in an Elk River tributary in Earleville over the weekend, hoisting the uninjured man in a basket into the aircraft while hovering some 70 feet above the encumbered vessel, the agency reported.
Based on the preliminary investigation, two private recreational boats had entered a shallow creek in a marshy area near Crystal Beach late Sunday afternoon and got stuck, police said. A tow boat accessed one of the stuck boats and pulled the rider to safety, police added.
Because of receding tides, however, a U.S. Coast Guard vessel and a rescue boat belonging to an unspecified volunteer fire company in Cecil County could not reach the other stranded operator, according to police.
An MSP Trooper 1 helicopter crew, which is based near Middle River in Baltimore County, flew to the scene to conduct a “water-based aerial rescue” after the Coast Guard requested service at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, police reported.
The crew located the stranded operator and then the two pilots maneuvered the Leonardo AW-139 helicopter nearly 70 feet above the creek while a trooper/flight paramedic lowered a rescue basket to the uninjured man, who was lifted into the aircraft after he climbed into the basket, police said. At that point, police added, the helicopter crew flew the man to a nearby landing zone, where Cecil County rescuers assisted him, police added.
MSP’s Aerial Command has served Maryland citizens since 1970 and operates a fleet of 10 AW-139 helicopters from seven bases throughout the state, according to agency officials.
Each aircraft provides round-the-clock coverage to Maryland residents and visitors, police reported. The agency’s missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security and disaster assessment, police said. The success of the missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies and our partners at the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Park Police, police added.
