Earleville rescue

This Cecil Whig file photo shows a Maryland State Police AW-139 helicopter. An MSP helicopter crew used such an aircraft to rescue a stranded boater in Earleville on Sunday, police reported.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

EARLEVILLE – A Maryland State Police helicopter crew rescued a stranded boater in an Elk River tributary in Earleville over the weekend, hoisting the uninjured man in a basket into the aircraft while hovering some 70 feet above the encumbered vessel, the agency reported.


  

