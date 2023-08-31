CECIL COUNTY — Maryland State Police will bolster its road patrols in Cecil County during Labor Day weekend to combat “impaired, distracted and aggressive driving,” the agency announced on Wednesday.
Troopers assigned to all 23 barracks in Maryland, including the North East Barrack and the JFK Memorial Barrack near Perryville, will conduct saturation patrols as part of a “No DUI Friday” initiative championed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, police said. The planned extra traffic enforcement will be propelled by funds through that department, police added.
It is common for MSP to increase road patrol efforts during holidays — including New Year’s Eve and Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and St. Patrick’s Day — because there is a greater tendency for people to consume alcohol and, as a result, greater odds that they will then drive away from bars, parties and other festivities.
The statewide initiative, which includes several enforcement facets, is aimed at preventing impaired, aggressive and distracted driving in areas where, based on traffic data, there has been a high number of crashes or arrests, police reported.
As for Cecil and Harford Counties, troopers assigned to the two barracks here and the Bel Air Barrack will focus their extra enforcement efforts on Interstate 95 and Routes 40, 7, 1 and 24 during Labor Day weekend, police reported.
MSP’s Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team, or SPIDRE, also will be working to remove impaired drivers from Cecil County roads and elsewhere in the state. SPIDRE, a specialized unit of trained troopers who focus on identifying impaired drivers, has made more than 4,353 DUI arrests since its inception in May 2013. The team is funded by a grant from MDOT MVA Highway Safety Office, which aims to reduce alcohol-related injuries and fatalities in Maryland.
MDOT MVA Highway Safety Office officials reported that there were an average of 169 traffic-related fatalities and 2,998 injuries annually from 2017 and 2021 due to impaired driving.
For residents planning to attend a Labor Day gathering during the upcoming days, MSP officials offered the following tips:
- Designate a sober driver in advance and give that person your car keys.
- If you plan to drive, then avoid drinking.
- Consider using public transportation. Call a taxi or use a ride-share service if you don’t have a sober driver.
- Don’t let a friend drive if you think he or she is impaired.
- If you see someone you believe is driving impaired, then call the police.
- Don’t drive distracted. Don’t text and don’t use a cellphone if it is not hands-free.
- Always buckle your seatbelt.
In addition, for people planning to host a Labor Day gathering, MSP offered the following tips and cautions:
- You can be held liable if someone you served alcohol to ends up in an impaired-driving crash.
- Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages
- Ensure sober drivers or alternative modes of transportation are set up in advance for guests who are planning to drink alcoholic beverages.
- Have contact information for local taxi companies readily available.
- Take the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.
