ELKTON — Cecil County Economic Development Director Chris Moyer recently announced that he is leaving the office effective Sept. 4 to take a position with Evergreen Advisors, LLC.
Moyer, who has been the director of the county’s economic development efforts since he was appointed to the position in Dec. 2016, said Evergreen is a company he has been interested in for over 10 years.
“It is a great firm,” he said. “I have been fascinated by their work for over a decade now.”
He said when the opportunity presented itself to work for Evergreen it was a chance he just couldn’t pass up.
“They have a great leadership team,” he noted. “When I was working with economic development in Baltimore City, many of the companies we were working with were also working with Evergreen.”
With the new opportunity, Moyer will be serving as Evergreen’s senior manager for the location strategies team, a familiar role for him as he will be effectively working with businesses on site selection.
Moyer said leaving will be bittersweet and noted that he will miss the people he has interacted with in Cecil County the most.
“I will miss the people for sure, including our community partners, the great staff I worked with including my team and all the people in the administrative building,” Moyer said. “I will also miss all of our local business owners. It is always a great experience to meet both large and small business owners throughout the county.”
Looking back on his time with Cecil County Economic Development, Moyer said he was most proud of his role in getting the deal with Great Wolf Lodge past the finish line.
“It will be a great benefit to the county and Town of Perryville when the project (Great Wolf Lodge) opens in a couple of years,” he said. “Overall, Cecil County is on the map now from an economic development standpoint.”
Moyer also referenced the strong businesses that have helped the county succeed such as Lidl, Amazon, W.L. Gore and Associates, Northrop Grumman and Terumo Medical Corporation.
Area leaders commend Moyer
Local government and business leaders touted the work Moyer has performed during his time in Cecil County.
Cecil County Director of Administration Al Wein said the county was very fortunate to get Moyer four years ago and that Moyer has been one of the county’s “shining stars” ever since.
“One of the really important things he did was he expanded our economic development horizon to include Philadelphia in our marketing,” Wein said. “I think that was a significant move on his part.”
Wein said Moyer has also been instrumental in the success the county has seen over the last several years, and in the county’s ability to weather economic slowdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He has been a big part of the success we have had as a county with the level of investment and job growth we have seen,” Wein said. Due to his efforts we have faired far better than most jurisdictions during this pandemic. Our unemployment for instance continues to stay below the state average during this period.”
Wein said he will miss Moyer’s contribution as he was “an overall asset to our team.”
Elkton Mayor Rob Alt said that during Moyer’s time with the county’s economic development department, he has had more interactions with the department than he has ever had during his time as mayor. He noted that one of Moyer’s strengths, which will be greatly missed, is his ability to connect people and projects.
Alt noted that Moyer introduced him to Ray Jackson of Stonewall Capital, LLC and he referenced Moyer’s importance in helping to develop the Southfields project. Alt also referenced Moyer’s work in helping to bring business to the Upper Chesapeake Corporate Center in Elkton and generally spoke of all the work Moyer did to help the town develop its business environment.
“I really hate to lose him,” Alt said. “I will definitely miss him.”
Cecil County Economic Development Commission Chair Michael Ratchford, who is also an associate with W.L. Gore and Associates, said Cecil County was extremely fortunate to have been able to have Moyer in the position of director of economic development over the last several years.
Ratchford noted that Moyer moved the county forward in every conceivable metric including: job creation, wage growth and overall county gross domestic product.
Ratchford said Moyer has a rare combination of strategic vision coupled with the skills to bring people together. He said, for instance, that Moyer worked very well with both the Town of Perryville and business leaders connected with Great Wolf Lodge to help move that project forward.
“He has been fun to work with,” Ratchford said. “He is very good with people and his contacts throughout the state have been valuable. I will miss him.”
While no moves have been made yet in the search for a replacement, Moyer did note the future looks bright for whomever his replacement may be.
“Cecil County has a lot going for it, there are some really exciting things happening the next few years,” he said noting that Cecil County’s central location between Baltimore and Philadelphia makes it an ideal location for a variety of businesses. He said in the future the county will need to continue to focus on workforce needs in order to have the right employees for the jobs of tomorrow.
