ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is bringing new faces to his administration, naming the heads of various cabinet posts and even creating a few new ones not seen in the Hogan administration.
Kevin Anderson has been named Secretary of Commerce. He founded Cardinal Atlantic Holdings which advises funds, corporations, and governments on economic and community development strategies and projects.
Kevin Atticks, a member of the University of Maryland College of Agriculture’s Global Leadership Council and a board member with Future Harvest, is the new Secretary of Agriculture.
Wayne Stafford, owner of Staff-Herd Angus in Elkton, president of Maryland Farm Bureau and recently elected to the American Farm Bureau Board of Directors, called Atticks “an excellent choice.”
“I know Kevin personally and I know he will serve Maryland Agriculture with the best of integrity,” Stafford said.
Carol Beatty will remain Secretary of Disabilities, a position to which she was appointed in 2015 by Gov. Larry Hogan.
Jake Day, mayor of Salisbury, is the new Secretary of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. As mayor he is credited with establishing a supportive housing program to address homelessness. He is also a major in the US Army National Guard.
Rebecca Flora is now Secretary of Planning. She comes from a background of green development and sustainability and was the first woman to chair the US Green Building Council.
Emily Keller, mayor of Hagerstown, has been named Special Secretary of Opioid Response. Keller is co-chair of Washington Goes Purple, a community education and awareness program targeting drug use and making healthy choices.
Josh Kurtz, the Maryland Executive Director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, is now Secretary of Natural Resources. His work there included the 2025 Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint pollution reduction initiative.
The new Secretary of the Environment, Serena McIlwain, comes to Maryland from California where she was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsome as Under-Secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency.
Carmel Roques was named Secretary of Aging, a field in which she has worked more than 30 years. She moves to the state post from Keswick Multi-Care Center in Baltimore where she was president and CEO for the past decade.
“With each announcement, we continue to build a Cabinet that reflects the state we are humbled to serve,” said Moore. “These leaders bring with them great knowledge and deep expertise. This is going to be Maryland’s decade, and our team will lead with service in their hearts.”
