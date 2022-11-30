CECIL COUNTY — Mobile sports betting is now available to Maryland residents two years after almost 2 million voters voted in favor of the Maryland State Constitution Amendment in the 2020 Presidential Election.
“We had to overcome countless legal, political and bureaucratic delays that threatened to push back the launch past the Super Bowl next year,” said Governor Larry Hogan in his statement regarding mobile sports betting in Maryland on Nov. 14. “It was completely unacceptable to me, and we spent months pressing for decisive action.”
Hogan noted that, because of the efforts and repeated interventions of his administration, mobile sports betting went live in Maryland on Wednesday, Nov. 23 – just in time for Thanksgiving NFL action.
“In addition to allowing Marylanders to bet on the NFL, March Madness and so much more, sports betting is helping us keep these critical dollars in the state, and is providing another critical revenue source for Maryland schools,” said Hogan in his official statement announcing the launch of mobile betting in Maryland.
Mobile betting in Maryland is expected to bring in up to $30 million in revenue next year and nearly $100 million by 2027.
Marylanders can place bets on 59 sports and hundreds of sporting events ranging from the National Basketball Association (NBA), the National Football League (NFL), and National Collegiate Athletic Association sports (NCAA) to eSport Call of Duty tournaments, Cricket, Disk Golf and more.
Maryland residents have the option to choose from seven mobile betting providers to participate in mobile sports betting – BetMGM, BetRivers Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, PointsBet and Barstool Sportsbook which is owned by PENN Entertainment who also owns Hollywood Casino Perryville.
“We are excited to debut Barstool Sportsbook in Maryland and expand our online footprint to our fourteenth state,” said the Head of Penn Interactive, Benjie Levy. “We already enjoy a solid retail presence in Maryland and engage with a large base of fans through Hollywood Casino Perryville as well as Barstool Sports and we now look forward to introducing our integrated media and sports betting experience and serving the state’s passionate fans with a best-in-class, technology driven online product.”
To celebrate its launch in Maryland, Barstool Sportsbook is offering promotions including its New Player Bonus that awards new players with up to $1,000 in bonus cash if their first wager loses. Another promotion is a $100 bonus giveaway that awards new players with $100 in bonus cash for playing a wager of $1 and up.
Hollywood Casino Perryville is offering a sign-up promotion that includes up to $1,000 in ‘mycash’ for new ‘mychoice’ members when they present their ‘mychoice’ card at the Barstool Sportsbook Hollywood Casino Perryville.
“The recent launch of Barstool Sportsbook’s online product in Maryland provides our patrons the convenience of being able to play however they choose, and through our my program, they can utilize the same loyalty rewards system in-person and online,” said the General Manager of Hollywood Casino Perryville, Amy Brennan.
