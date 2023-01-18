“Behold, how good and how pleasant is it for brethren to dwell together in unity.”
-Psalms 133:1
ELKTON — In the early 1980s, Loucious Hires was voted Prom King at his high school in a small Georgia town that had only two traffic lights.
He wasn’t the only Prom King, however. Another male student received that honor, too, during the prom for white students. Hires was King of the Black Student Prom, a separate tuxedo-and-evening-gown affair.
“We were integrated but still segregated,” Hires noted, before listing other examples of that separate-but-equal culture at that high school, which, contradictorily, did field a football team comprised of players of all colors. “We’d play together and then go our separate ways after the game.”
Hires reflected on his childhood and formative years in that southern town, where he and his older sister were raised by their single divorcee mother and their maternal grandparents, during his keynote speech on Monday at Five Rivers Church near Elkton as part of the 33rd Annual Commemorative Service honoring The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
But Hires wasn’t lamenting his upbringing amid that separate-but-equal way of life, which, one would hope, was just an anomaly, given that that segregative community mindset somehow had lingered some 20 years after the launch of the Civil Rights Movement in this country.
Instead, he brought up that uncomfortable past in a then-and-now technique to marvel over the overall progress that people in the United States have made regarding race relations since King made his powerfully inspiring, “I Have A Dream” speech during the March on Washington, D.C., for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963.
After graduating from that southern-town high school in 1982, Hires went on to serve actively and honorably in the U.S. Army for 20 years; to earn an associates degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in resource management at Troy University in Alabama; to graduate from the prestigious Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies in Strategic Diversity and Inclusion Management and from the Harvard Kennedy School of Executive Education with a certification in promoting racial equity in the workplace.
Today, Hires is employed by the United States Secret Service, functioning in that elite federal agency as the executive chief of the Office of Equity and Employee Support Services.
Before joining the Secret Service, Hires served in a similar capacity as the EEO Director for the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and with the U.S. Army, where he began his EEO career in 1996 as a senior equal opportunity advisor for the 7th Army Training Command in Grafenwoehr, Germany, retiring from that particular job in 2002.
“I would have never believed I’d ever work for the U.S. government,” Hires remarked from the podium, before reminding the audience that King championed “jobs and freedom” for minorities.
Then, referencing one of the more memorable and profound passages of King’s “I Have A Dream” speech, Hires assured those in attendance that he has been judged in the job market not by the color of his skin but, rather, by the content of his character . . . by his education . . . by his skills . . . and so forth.
“We are living Dr. King’s dream. I am a living testimony to that,” Hires said.
But, even so, now is not the time for complacency, Hires cautioned.
“There is still work to be done, and I’m optimistic that it can be done,” Hires commented toward the end of his speech — one he entitled, “I’m Living the Dream, But I’m Still Dreaming,” a conversational address that he had peppered with motivational observations and funny and insightful anecdotes drawn from his life.
Hires then urged the audience to “never stop dreaming” and to “engage in selfless service,” listing two of his three keys to ensuring that the positive changes in race relations continues. Making his third point, Hires emphasized, “We are better together,” before reciting the opening verse to Psalm 133, “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity.”
The Rev. Kevin Brown Sr., pastor of Wright’s AME Church in Elkton, which organizes the annual Martin Luther King Day ceremony, told the audience when introducing Hires, “This brother is serious about God and about Kingdom work.” Hires, who lives with his wife and family in Virginia, is a first cousin of one of the Wright AME Church parishioners, Shirley McCrary-Simmons, whom the keynote speaker described as “more like a big sister to me.”
The MLK service was held at Five Rivers Church, which provided the sanctuary for the event to accommodate the more than 200 attendees. Those in attendance included present and past county government and public schools officials, law enforcement members, local pastors, circuit court judges, Town of Elkton leaders and representatives of various organizations, agencies and private sector businesses. That church also provided the gymnasium in which a pre-service breakfast catered by the Elkton Chick-fil-A in Elkton was held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.