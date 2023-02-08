BEAR, Del. — A teen who had been missing since October has been found safe, Delaware State Police reported.
“We are happy to announce that 15-year-old Alexis Marrero was located and safely returned to her family last week. We are grateful for the assistance from members of our communities, the Marrero family and our allied law enforcement agencies,” Delaware State Police said in a statement Monday.
Troopers did not disclose any details about where or how the teen was found.
Marrero, who lives in Bear and is a freshman at MOT Charter School, went missing from the Christiana Mall around 6 p.m. on Oct. 1. She left her phone at the mall, but she wasn’t there when her mother went to pick her up.
Several members of the public reported having contact with Marrero, who asked to borrow their cell phone to seek help with transportation and finding a place to stay. Investigators believe she stayed at a residence in Middletown on Oct. 2, and she was last seen in North East, Md., on Oct. 7.
During an emotional news conference the day before Thanksgiving, family members made an emotional plea to Marrero in hopes that she was watching.
“Alexis, if you’re watching this, you always hear me say, no one loves you more than me, and that stands true,” her mother, Jennifer Marrero, said. “We want you to come home, we want you to call home. If you’re with somebody who’s not letting you come home, I know you’re a very smart girl and you’ll figure out a way.”
Family members said at the time they weren’t aware of any disagreements or other reasons that would have caused the teen to leave home, though they noted that her behavior changed about a year ago when she suffered a concussion while at school. Another student threw her against a wall at Gauger-Cobbs Middle School, where she attended at the time.
