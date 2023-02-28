The rising cost of medical staffing, medicines and equipment needed for its spay-neuter operation has forced Miss Cat Surgical Suite in Perryville, operated by Chesapeake Feline Association, to close effective Feb. 28. In its 4.5 years, nearly 6,000 cats had been spayed or neutered .
Dawn Cowhey was executive director of the Chesapeake Feline Association in August 2018 when the official ribbon cutting opened CFA’s Miss Cat surgical suite in Perryville.
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The rising cost of medical staffing, medicines and equipment needed for its spay-neuter operation has forced Miss Cat Surgical Suite in Perryville, operated by Chesapeake Feline Association, to close effective Feb. 28. In its 4.5 years, nearly 6,000 cats had been spayed or neutered .
PERRYVILLE — Four and a half years, and almost 6,000 cats, later, the doors have closed on the Miss Cat Surgical Suite run by Chesapeake Feline Association. The closing is because operating costs and available talent can no longer be met by available funding.
“It’s a sad day for us,” Karen Burkhardt, CFA president, said Tuesday. Thanks to the team of veterinarians, vet techs and volunteers spaying or neutering all those family pets and feral cats over the years, Burkhardt said it meant that thousands more unwanted kittens were not born and those seen by CFA were also healthier.
“There’s still such a need out there,” Burkhardt said. The work will continue, but CFA would instead pay area veterinarians to do the work. “We are not giving up on spay-neuters. We’re in talks with other practices.”
Chesapeake Feline Association will continue to operate its shelter in North East and its adoption events with Petco.
The Miss Cat Surgical Suite operated out of manufactured buildings set on land owned by Ann Jackson. Miss Cat was the name of a beloved Jackson family cat.
Dawn Cowhey, former CFA president who was behind the opening of the surgical suite, was equally devastated by the closure.
“The grants couldn’t cover basic costs any more,” Cowhey said. “COVID really did us in. Medical costs went through the roof.”
Even with spay-neuter funding from Maryland Department of Agriculture CFA said it does not cover the costs to operate the facility, stock it and pay the professional staff.
“It wasn’t just spay neuter. It was flea treatment, tape worms, injuries,” Cowhey said of some of the cats that came for the spay-neuter service. “We were not just going to turn those cats back out.”
Burkhardt said they saw caring pet owners who needed help and veterinary staff that went above and beyond every time Miss Cat was in operation.
“If feral cats came in sick or injured they’d do that extra service, give them a shot when they were sick or suture their face,” she said.
There was also staunch support from Cecil County and the town of Perryville, Cowhey said.
“I’m eternally grateful for that ... and for Mrs. Jackson. She was generous with that property that allowed us to be there for four-and-a-half years,” Cowhey said.
