In this file photo, guests browse vendor tables in one of the numerous display and service areas in Cecil College’s Elkton Station building, during the 10th annual Mind, Body & Spirit Festival that took place in 2020. After a three-year, COVID-caused hiatus from holding the festival in-person, the event returns to Elkton Station this Friday and Saturday.
ELKTON — For the first time in three years, the Mind, Body & Spirit festival will return to Cecil County in-person.
The last in-person festival was in January 2020, just before the pandemic rattled the country.
The Mind, Body & Spirit festival is intended to help anyone in the county who wants a different, but holistic, approach to their health and well being.
The event – which is free to the public – will take place on Friday and Saturday will be at the Cecil College Elkton Station at 107 Railroad Ave in Elkton.
The event will feature 21 speaker sessions as well as vendors. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were around 55 vendors on the slate, with more vendor slots available.
Guests will be able to come and visit the vendors Friday from 6-9 p.m. The hours on Saturday are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free tote bags will be given away to attendees until supplies run out.
Perusing the vendors is entirely free to the public, however anyone who is interested in attending the speaker sessions will need a $10 ticket. Those can be purchased online through eventbrite.com or paid at the door on Saturday. Each ticket will allow attendance of all breakout sessions taking place on Saturday. Two group sessions will also be held, for which individual tickets will need to be purchased.
According to Tammy Rapposelli, coordinator for the Lifelong Learning Department at Cecil College, the festival will include products such as essential oils, crystal energy, massage chairs and even more.
“It’s just a different alternative than just popping pills that a doctor gives you, it gives you a different alternative to your health care,” Rapposelli said about the festival’s offerings.
Rapposelli recommends people that want a fresh and new approach to their health for the new year to attend the event.
“I think it’s an awesome time,” Rapposelli said. “Everybody’s just very happy and upbeat. And I think it’s a fabulous event to come to. You always leave feeling good.”
