NORTH EAST — The cast of ‘The Spongebob Musical’ hope to bring people together for a good laugh when their show debuts Friday. The musical is about Nickelodeon’s happy-go-lucky cartoon sponge, Spongebob Squarepants, and his friends having to save Bikini Bottom from total annihilation.
“The show is really about community,” Patrick Collins, who plays Spongebob in the play, said. “And that can be hard to fake.”
Collins, who has been acting for ten years, has been a huge fan of Spongebob since he was a kid.
“I have a twin sister, and she and I reminisce on all the times that we would watch Spongebob,” Collins said. “We still like to send each other memes.”
Steven Soltow, who plays Patrick Star in the play, got back into acting at the suggestion of his friends after taking some time away from thespian life.
“I started doing theater in high school, and I took a break for a while,” Soltow said. “Then I got back into theater, actually with this theatre here, as a pit musician and music director for a couple shows. I wasn’t even considering auditioning for this show, and I had a couple of friends who were like, ‘you should audition, it’d be fun’.”
Arianna Clark, who plays the squirrel Sandy Cheeks in the play, loves to put on a show for the audience to enjoy.
“It’s definitely the reaction from the audience, because it makes you feel good,” Clark said. “You get to put out your best work.”
Andrew Mitchell, artistic director for The Spongebob Musical, is excited to finally have the musical come to life on stage for Cecil audiences to enjoy.
“I believe this show was first brought to Broadway in 2015,” Mitchell said. “Since I found out about the show, [I’ve had] kind of a fever dream to bring the show to the stage. We tried to do it twice before, but due to COVID and restrictions, we had to push it. So, we’re happy to finally get a chance to actually bring it live now in October.”
Mitchell was a fan of Spongebob as a kid, and his fandom returned with the show being shown in the Milburn Stone Theatre. A part of theater since he was 8 years old, he said that he is excited for the community to come and see all of the hard work that has been put into the play.
“We’re just thrilled to have a chance to put on this wonderful, weird, unique, beautiful, and touching show to the Cecil County community,” Mitchell said.
The play runs Oct. 7-9, and 14-16 at the Milburn Stone Theatre located at Cecil College on One Seahawk Drive.
