The Blount family passes by in a red Mustang during the Elkton Memorial Day parade. Jordan Blount, the father of the Blount family who recently lost their son Gavin to cancer, serves Petty Officer Third Class in the Navy.
An American Flag is waved as a camouflage military truck passes by during the Elkton Memorial Day parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Andrew Weller of Elkton wears an American Flag hoodie on his motorcycle for the Elkton Memorial Day parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
The Upper Chesapeake Community Band plays during the Elkton Memorial Day parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
An attendee of the Elkton Memorial Day parade waves an American Flag as a Singerly Fire engine passes by.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Cecil County Council Vice President Bob Meffley joins Elkton Town Commissioner Rob Massimiano on the “Elkton Mayor and Commissioners” float during the Elkton Memorial Day parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
The Elkton Vet Center drives a tractor during the Elkton Memorial Day parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Motorcycles decorated with American Flags pass by during the Elkton Memorial Day parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Voices of Hope passes out purple beads during the Elkton Memorial Day parade. Purple is one of the main colors for Voices of Hope as it signifies addiction recovery.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
A band plays on a parade float decorated with American Flags during the Elkton Memorial Day parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Occupants of a decorated float wave as they pass by attendees of the Elkton Memorial Day parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
A kid waves an American Flag as decorated Jeeps pass by during the Elkton Memorial Day parade.
