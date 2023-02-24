ELKTON — Gavin Blount, a kid described as funny and smart with an unparalleled love for Spider-Man and vanilla milkshakes, was born May 26, 2016. Gavin spent his early years playing soccer, basketball, t-ball and football. When Gavin wasn’t in sports, he was either at home dancing and being goofy, or exercising what his mother, Dajia Blount, 26, calls “his funny sarcasm.”


022423_whg_BlountFamilyImages20.jpg

Gavin Blount (left), Zoey Blount (middle) and Bryson Blount (right) smile in front of a green dragon.
022423_whg_BlountFamilyImages19.jpg

Doctors and nurses dressed as superheroes take a picture with Gavin Blount in a hospital.
022423_whg_BlountFamilyImages17.jpg

Gavin Blount and his grandparents at Gavin's kindergarten graduation.
022423_whg_BlountFamilyImages26.jpg

Gavin's Elkton Youth Football team take a picture with the coaches holding signs saying "Gavin's Day" and "Gavin Strong."

