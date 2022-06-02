RISING SUN — They gathered Monday to remember.
Members of Mason Dixon American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun gathered in the pavilion behind their East Main Street home for the solemn ceremony for Memorial Day. Martin Thompson, commander, noted that the day fell on the original May 30 date, which was when it was it was celebrated until Memorial Day became a federal holiday and a convenient 3-day weekend in 1968.
The Rev. John Groth, pastor of Hopewell United Methodist Church in Port Deposit, is also a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, where he was a military chaplain. Groth was the keynote speaker for Memorial Day.
“It’s not a happy day. It’s a sacred day,” Groth said.
He told his audience about a time in 2002 when he was called to duty at Dover Air Force Base.
“I see 10 flags and 10 transfer cases,” he said of the incoming flight at the Delaware base. “And I can’t shut out the fact that these are nine men and one woman and I’ve got to pray for them.”
He pointed out that not all the fallen die in a time of war.
“These 10 were doing their work in peace time. Something went horribly wrong and they crashed,” Groth said.
Their deaths received the same level of military respect to the families of these men and woman.
“An officer and a chaplain still showed up at their door as if it was war,” he said. And the parents, spouses, and children left behind would still grieve. “That small training accident wasn’t small to their children or their parents.”
Groth said for those suffering a loss of a military loved one Memorial Day goes beyond barbecues and parades.
“The sacrifice of those left behind, their first thought is not patriotism. It’s loss. It’s sorrow,” he said.
It also calls the nation to remember those who never made it home; who may be buried on foreign soil.
“We pay special respect to those whose remains may never be found and whose location may only be known to God,” he said.
Because of Memorial Day and all it means, Groth urged those listening to stand when the American flag goes by, play the patriotic songs and hymns and stop at the cemeteries.
“And pray for those whose grief is very real, even though the loss is decades old,”he said.
“Those 10 names are unknown to me. I did that on purpose to protect me,” he told his audience, calling it his own “Tomb of the Unknown.”
I don’t know who they are but I want to remember them,” he said.
He also encouraged them to check out a movie entitled ‘Taking Chance.’ One line in the movie has become embedded in his mind, he said.
“Without a witness they just disappear,” he quoted the line, adding that Memorial Day is when we remember, when we are a witness to their sacrifice and loss.
Also part of the ceremony was music played by Rising Sun Middle and High School bands, and a presentation of certificates to four members who have served the post for 50 years or more. David Anderson, Tracy Duvall and Wayne Webb were awarded for 50 years of service and Charles B. Montgomery was thanked for 60 years of service and given certificates from the National American Legion.
