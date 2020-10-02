The following is an in-person interview conducted with Maryland 1st Congressional District Democratic Party Nominee Mia Mason on Sept. 16.
Cecil Whig: While several counties/communities in the district are doing well on the economic development front, others are struggling with the loss of industries/populations. What would you do to help improve economic development and growth to those areas in the district most in need, and what additional measures can be done at the federal level to enhance economic development in the district?
Mia Mason: Currently there is a plan for 2021 for neighborhood revitalization. Our district has about six different regions that comprise that. The outline of this program is to help our communities with manufacturing, help them with jobs, help them with the healthcare issues that they have. What I can do on the federal level is to be able to provide federal block grants so that this program is fully funded, because the state of Maryland is currently shortchanged due to the current budget crisis with the pandemic. I think this would be something that we can work together with other house leaders and then work with our Senators to pass because this is something that is happening across the entire nation.
CW: What is your position on how the COVID-19 pandemic is being handled by the State of Maryland and nationally? If placed in charge of COVID-19 related responses what would you handle differently?
MM: The best thing that we have seen is our governor stand up against President Trump. Because he (Gov. Larry Hogan) was sued by our opponent, Rep. (Andy) Harris, he has had to revert back to a lot of things. He provided a three-phase plan that the other governors and even federal leaders did not have. So the governor did do a good job there.
As far as implementing it and getting it done faster than the federal government, that is where Gov. Hogan has failed. Because I know my opponent sides with the President, the conspiracy theories, the whole anti-masking and everything else is completely detrimental to our healthcare providers and our healthcare workers. It put them at risk. It definitely put nurses and doctors into the COVID ward and the ICU where they ended up with COVID themselves and it could have been prevented.
Instead of hunting for PPE (personal protective equipment) to sell to other states, we could have used the PPE and reduced the COVID numbers in this state drastically, if it was implemented back in January or February versus mid to late March.
Those were the things that I see for leadership that can change. I am all about making sure that we get rid of bad leaders and Andy Harris was one of those bad leaders because he went from Frederick all the way down to Salisbury to basically reopen Maryland, force our schools to reopen too soon and even wanted to try to have them open before the school year ended because he did not believe in the science or the deaths.
Currently five out of the nine counties on the Eastern Shore have double the rate of COVID cases than anywhere else in the state. So if you are going down Route 50 from Queens Anne (county)/the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to Ocean City, it is a COVID hotspot continuously along that route. We see the same issues in other states, like in the corridor of Louisiana on Route 10, these are the problems that we see where people are just moving from state to state, that they are not taking the safeguards required to wear masks properly. The places where there are no restrictions and they want to debunk the science about this pandemic has completely failed us.
So with that failed leadership, he (Harris) has worked against our healthcare workers, our teachers and our communities and desperately has degraded the technology in our communities that needed it years ago by voting against our communities.
With that we are now in phase three. I know there is a rush for a vaccine, however, we need to make sure that is a quality instead of quantity measure and that is a safest way to make sure we get a vaccine, by not rushing the process or circumventing the FDA or CDC guidelines to basically get this done before Election Day.
CW: Issues relating to race and class have been a challenge historically for the Eastern Shore as well as the country as a whole and continues to be a topic of conversation due to ongoing rallies and protests throughout the region. In your opinion, how much of a problem still exists with respect to racism and what needs to be done to help resolve these issues, not only in the 1st District, but also nationwide?
MM: I think racism is real. It is fueled by the President and Representative Harris. When our communities are out looking for a job it takes a Caucasian applicant about 10 times to get the resume through and about 15 times more for a person of African-American descent. I heard that on the radio and I was like “wow that is really disheartening.”
There are ways for our employers to not be biased by their (applicants) name, their gender, their sex or their race at all. That is to comply with the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and make sure that our civil rights are protected. To be able to do this we must take the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bring it forward through the ERA (Equal Rights Amendment), which has passed the House (of Representatives) and is sitting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk and get that passed in our first 100 days once elected. So that we can make sure we will no longer be faced with four years of legal battles where the president has fired people by tweet, calls for bans by tweet, wanted to build a wall by tweet, wanted to tell people what they should be doing and hurt people at his rallies.
Rep. Harris did the same thing when he went on his reopen Maryland rally to incite this throughout the entire state of Maryland. So he shares the same views as the President and he (the President) has attacked everybody of nation of origin, color, creed, religion, gender identity and sex, since day one in 2017. We need to make sure that this racism, this fueling (of racism) is ended. There is a lot of reform that needs to happen with diversity by restoring the equity throughout our district and our country. This is why we must stand united with Vice President Joe Biden for his election this coming November.
CW: Agriculture is one of the primary industries on the Eastern Shore, but there is evidence that some farming practices have a detrimental effect on the health of the Chesapeake Bay. How do you propose balancing the needs of one of our most important industries with our most cherished natural resource?
MM: Agriculture is super important, they (farmers) are currently seeing the same prices they did back in the 1970s. I hope to work with the governor and our other Congressional leaders to provide decriminalization and legalization of a product called hemp, which can provide us the manufacturing and stability for jobs there. With the taxes and revenues created by this legalization process, our counties, cities and the state of Maryland can actually revamp the infrastructure of all of these family farms that have been around since the 1700s and provide them with industrial drainage and proper sewage versus dumping it into our rivers and into our Bay.
In Berlin, Maryland we did a recent town hall where their biggest concern was sewage flooding and it wasn’t because of a storm, it was just something that happened whenever it rained.
CW: Health care, especially as it pertains to the loss of medical services in rural areas is an issue on the Eastern Shore and nationally. What do you think needs to be done to address the challenges prevalent with respect to rural health care especially as it pertains to lack of available coverage in some areas?
MM:Kent County had a hospital that closed down. The hardest thing for them in Kent County is that if you are in Rock Hall it is a two-hour drive to get anywhere to actual community services.
The Eastern Shore only has one major provider besides parts of Medicare, if you are of age to receive it. I think that with our stepping stones to build Medicare for all, we can provide incentives that protect our pre-existing conditions, protects our women, protects our veterans, protects our mental health and allows us to actually build more medical resources out there with the University of Maryland so that we can take care of everyone on the Eastern Shore and northern counties. Because we want to make sure that they have a price point per year that is affordable for their whole family. It beats having healthcare that is a la carte for your dental, your vision, your ER, your hospice or cancer care. I think expanding Medicare and providing those Social Security benefits to everyone will actually be wonderful to have.
I am a veteran, I have Tricare for life, it is considered Medicare and I know that when I turn 65 I will have to get Medicare Part A, Part B, but by then I want to make sure there is no part A, B, C, or D, it is Medicare for all and it is at a price point that we can all afford per year. Because if I can afford $600 per year I am pretty sure our voters can afford $600 per year. I think HR 1384 brings that to light especially with making sure our healthcare providers aren’t in this for the profit, but for actually taking care of us.
The only health insurance provider that I know of on the Eastern Shore is Blue Cross/Blue Shield, there is no AETNA, there is no Kaiser, there are no other available services unless you are on state aid. So providing Medicare for all will help the nearly 50,000 that are currently on the ACA and will expand upon that to include maybe 100,000 to 200,000, which is a majority of the Eastern Shore so that they can all have health insurance regardless of being employed or not. I think that would help us out and would ease burdens on an employer for providing healthcare insurance. Now an individual will be able to have healthcare for all of their family at a fixed price point per year.
CW: What other issues would you like to discuss that you feel are relevant to the district, or your candidacy?
MM: There are several. We briefly talked about the racism and Black Lives Matter protests. I think there is a need for police reform, for their budgeting, but that is handled at the state level. I believe that advocating for that is important.
I believe our infrastructure is deteriorating. We understand that the third Bay bridge proposal is coming up here. We must include a light rail option or a public transportation option on this third Bay bridge so that we can go from D.C. to Ocean City with ease of transport and provide opportunities and jobs for those who commute to Washington, D.C. or the Western Shore. For those who wish to stay here on the Eastern Shore and live and recreate on our Chesapeake Bay, I think having that development just along Route 50 will help everyone on the Eastern Shore for manufacturing, jobs and opportunities over the next 100 years.
Going into climate change, we must think of it as climate recovery. It is beyond the breaking point now and we must implement a plan to protect our shore, because that waterway is eroding our shores. We need to make sure the Chesapeake Bay is fully funded by the EPA to make sure our clean water is protected from industrial practices and residents who still have outdated infrastructure and septic tanks by hooking them up to a main water line and drainage line. That should all bring jobs to the Eastern Shore and give a boost to our economy.
This should also allow our fishermen see healthier crabs, oysters, fish, you name it, they are going to reap the rewards for it.
