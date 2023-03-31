33,000 of Cecil County’s 222,800 acres is devoted to growing corn according to the recent USDA Farm Census and 15% of that goes into manufacturing for adhesives, corn starch and building materials to name a few.
WASHINGTON, DC — Much of the corn seen growing row after row in Cecil County is feed corn but, according to the Corn Refiners Association, not all of that corn is going to feed animals.
“Refiners purchase 15% of the corn crop,” said John Bode, President and CEO of the Washington, DC-based association, said. While much has been said about corn syrup, Bode pointed out that corn has multiple uses.
“The use of corn is all over the place,” Bode said. “It’s not just food. It’s building materials, adhesives, and corn starch.” Bode said as much as 80% of the products on grocery store shelves have corn attached to its history, including non-food items.
Similar to the automotive industry, Bode said 20% of American manufacturing is participating in the manufacture of food products.
Corn starch is not only used as a thickener for sauces but also is used to coat candies so the pieces do not stick together.
“It’s also used to coat paper and boxes,” he said. “Demand is high.”
Cecil County has more than 222,800 acres of land, with 74,000 of those acres dedicated to farming, and 20,400 of those acres are planted with corn. The resulting harvest, according to the US Department of Agriculture Farm Census in 2022 was 3.2 million bushels.
According to the same Farm Census for Maryland, there were 380,000 acres of corn for grain harvested and 40,000 for silage statewide.
The closest manufacturing locations are in Tennessee, Ohio and North Carolina. Bode said that without those plants the demand would be less. CRA is working to add more acreage for the crop.
“We work to build density for corn production and for more innovative products,” Bode said. “Demand goes directly to the price of corn.”
“What we do at CRA is work closely with the corn farmers that produce for us,” he said. While Maryland farms contribute, there are larger operations in Mexico, Canada, Indonesia, Egypt, Argentina and Brazil that are part of the supply chain,
“It’s a world market. We need to recognize that and compete in that world market,” Bode said.
