On July 5, Governor Larry Hogan directed the Maryland State Police to suspend the “good and substantial reason” standard for concealed carry applications in the state of Maryland, joining the 43 states that issue licenses to carry based on an objective criteria.
ANNAPOLIS — On July 5, Governor Larry Hogan directed the Maryland State Police to suspend the “good and substantial reason” standard for concealed carry applications in the state of Maryland, joining the 43 states that issue licenses to carry based on an objective criteria.
“Over the course of my administration, I have consistently supported the right of law-abiding citizens to own and carry firearms, while enacting responsible and common sense measures to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill,” Hogan said in a statement regarding the suspension of the standard.
The “good and substantial reason” standard requires applicants to provide reasons as to why they feel they need to conceal carry a firearm as a part of the concealed carry application. This standard enforced the burden of proof for carry upon the applicant and the discretion to issue in the hands of the state. Examples of reasons given might be that an applicant is a business owner, or in danger.
On June 23, 2022, the Supreme Court ruled in New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. v. Bruen that this standard was unconstitutional in a 6-3 decision.
“In 43 States, the government issues licenses to carry based on objective criteria,” said Justice Clarence Thomas in the court majority opinion. “But in six States, the government further conditions issuance of a license to carry on a citizen’s showing of some additional special need… we conclude that the State’s licensing regime violates the Constitution.”
Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, California, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, (then) Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Jersey have analogues to the proper cause standard.
“Last month, the U.S. the Supreme Court struck down a provision in New York law pertaining to handgun permitting that is virtually indistinguishable from Maryland law,” Hogan said. “In light of the ruling and to ensure compliance with the Constitution, I am directing the Maryland State Police to immediately suspend utilization of the ‘good and substantial reason’ standard when reviewing applications for Wear and Carry Permits.”
Hogan stated his belief that it would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing the “good and substantial reason” standard in state law and that there are no other impacts on permitting requirements and protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.