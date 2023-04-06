ANNAPOLIS — Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion and former Cecil County School Board member Christie Stephens have been appointed by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to the Critical Area Commission for the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays.
Both were approved recently by the Maryland Senate, which approves all gubernatorial appointments. Marion is the representative for Cecil and Harford counties on the commission and Stephens is the citizen representative. She was suggested to Moore by Marion.
"I was asked to consider serving on the commission and then asked if I could recommend a citizen representative," Marion said Tuesday. He told the Whig he immediately thought of Stephens.
"She has a heart for service and is very passionate about Cecil County," he said.
Stephens said the appointment is an honor and she looks forward to this new role.
"I’m always interested in opportunities to make a significant contribution to the citizens of Maryland," Stephens said. "As a member of this commission, I will prioritize strategic and deliberate decisions that will protect our bays."
There are members Baltimore City and County, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Charles, Dorchester, Kent, Prince George's, Queen Anne's, Somerset, St. Mary's, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties too along with the secretaries of the Maryland Departments of Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources.
The Critical Area Commission for the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays was created in 1984 and was at first responsible for formulating what is now recognized as the Chesapeake Bay Critical Areas Act. Its focus then changed to getting all areas around the bay to establish its own ordinances supporting the act. The job of the commission now is to review and approve all development plans on state, private and jurisdictional land within the critical areas and assure it follows the guidelines that ultimately will protect the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. The commission also reviews and approves changes to a jurisdiction's Critical Areas maps or plans.
"Natural and working lands play an essential role in the economic, environmental, and social well-being of communities," Stephens said. "Natural areas and parks increase neighboring property values, attract businesses and residents, support tourism, offer opportunities for recreation, and provide scenic value. Conserving these resources is important to the environmental health and well-being of any community as it grows and develops."
Although town elections are non-partisan, Marion is a registered Republican who was appointed by a Democrat governor. Marion said he looks at this appointment in the same vein as his office in Rising Sun Town Hall.
"I have to work with both parties," Marion said. "For me this is not about parties. It's about the viability and the health of the bay and how it affects Cecil County."
"Each county and municipality is unique," Stephens added.
Critical Area Commission for the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays members serve four year terms. Totally voluntary, Marion said the monthly meetings, for now, are still being held virtually.
