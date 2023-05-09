Kelly Benson, owner of FIN Outdoor kayak and bicycle rentals, took Chris Riehl on a ride around North East Town Park Tuesday morning. Riehl, a member of the Maryland Tourism Coalition, made North East his first stop in a tour of the Eastern Shore.
Kelly Benson leads Chris Riehl on a bicycle tour of North East Town Park Tuesday morning. Riehl is a member of the Maryland Tourism Coalition and was in town on the first leg of an Eastern Shore tour. Benson, also a North East Town Commissioner, owns FIN Outdoor kayak and bicycle rentals.
Cecil County Economic Development Director Bill Sorenson adds his signature to a map of Maryland in a Day, which shows where the Maryland Tourism Coalition visited during National Tourism & Travel Week. Coalition member Chris Riehl stopped in North East Tuesday morning.
Chris Riehl, a member of the board of directors of the Maryland Tourism Coalition, goes live on Facebook to talk about his stop in North East Tuesday morning.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Chris Riehl with the Maryland Tourism Coalition stopped in North East Tuesday morning, his first stop on an Eastern Shore tour for National Tourism & Travel Week.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Rick Bouchelle, president of the Upper Bay Maritime Museum in North East, gave Chris Riehl, a member of the Maryland Tourism Coalition Board of Directors, a tour of the museum Tuesday morning.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Chris Riehl with the Maryland Tourism Coalition shot photos and videos inside the Upper Bay Maritime Museum in North East to encourage people to visit the town.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Rick Bouchelle, president of the Upper Bay Maritime Museum in North East, explains how a punt gun worked to Chris Riehl, a member of the Maryland Tourism Coalition.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Chris Riehl with the Maryland Tourism Coalition poses his stuffed teddy “Bearyland” next to Cecil the largemouth bass.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
NORTH EAST — A member of the board of directors of the Maryland Tourism Coalition brought his Maryland in a Day Tour to Cecil County Tuesday; Chris Riehl’s first stop on the Eastern Shore segment of his blogging and live social media posts.
Sandy Turner, Cecil County Tourism manager, welcomed Riehl to North East, calling him “a super duper Maryland cheerleader.”
“This (tour) was his idea to show as many segments of the state as possible,” she said of his whirlwind tour starting in Cecil County and heading south. “We’re thrilled to have him.”
Riehl’s brief stop in North East coincided with National Travel & Tourism Week. At the Upper Bay Museum inside North East Town Park Riehl met with Lori and Rick Bouchelle, the secretary and president of the museum, and took a tour of the collection of maritime, fishing and hunting memorabilia.
Getting out of a car shrink-wrapped to advertise Maryland Tourism, Riehl was wearing a Maryland-themed sweatshirt and ball cap and quickly started the trip off with a Facebook live shout out featuring Turner, her staff, Cecil County Economic Development Director Bill Sorenson and North East Town Commissioner and business owner Kelly Benson.
Turner said state tourism officials asked her office for suggestions for Riehl’s Eastern Shore leg and she gave lots of ideas.
“They honed in on one town in each county,” she said. North East was the easy answer with its water and vibrant Main Street but Turner encouraged Riehl to try to see Chesapeake City, as he would travel 213 toward Chestertown for his next stop.
“We fully support Maryland Tourism Coalition’s energizing efforts to promote bringing visitors too Maryland,” Turner said, adding that Riehl is especially passionate. “The ultimate goal is to have people come here and spend money.”
Riehl took a bicycle tour of the park with Benson, using one of Benson’s FIN Outdoor Recreation rental bikes. This was after he toured the museum and learned about the history of North East’s waterfront industries and when the town was a hot spot for waterfowl hunting.
Before leaving for Chestertown, Riehl walked through the Cecil County Tourism offices and made more social media posts with a stuffed animal called “Bearyland” next to Cecil the large mouth bass.
Christie Griest, Tourism Office services supervisor, said while this is tourism week, Cecil County Tourism is celebrating all month with a ”Where’s Cecil?” campaign. The life size model painted to look like the state flag is traveling all over the county and encouraging visitors to Cecil County Tourism Facebook and Instagram pages to guess his location for a chance to win prizes.
“People should go to the different locations and take a selfie showing they are there,” Griest said. “Each day is a different location.”
