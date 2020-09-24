ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Ballots are now being mailed to voters in Maryland, the state elections board announced Thursday.
The board says almost 800,000 ballot packets will be shipped to voters over a five-day period — starting Thursday.
The board also says it's expediting the delivery process by entering them directly into the local mail stream as first-class mail.
The first set of emails to domestic voters who requested a ballot by email also were sent Thursday.
Ballots were mailed to military and overseas voters who requested ballots by mail last week, the board said. The board said emails were sent to military and overseas voters who requested their ballots via web delivery on Friday.
The board also announced that the first phase of the delivery of ballot drop boxes will begin next week.
Each Maryland jurisdiction will have at least two ballot drop box locations available to voters. Voters can submit their completed mail-in ballots in any drop box located in their jurisdiction of residence.
There will be 282 ballot drop boxes available at 281 locations around the state. Two ballot drop boxes will be available at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
