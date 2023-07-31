Maryland State Police crime scene technicians start to make their way down a relatively steep embankment Monday morning, after landscaping workers discovered a man's body on a company's property at an industrial park near Perryville. The body was found near a retention pond about 20 feet below the top of that embankment.
Maryland State Police Cpl. Todd Sexton (far right), who is assigned to the agency's Criminal Investigation Unit, and two MSP crime scene technicians confer Monday morning after landscaping workers discovered a man's body on a company's property at an industrial park near Perryville.
Maryland State Police crime scene technicians prepare to take measurements Monday morning, after landscaping workers discovered a man's body on a company's property at an industrial park near Perryville.
A Maryland State Police crime scene technician returns to an agency vehicle on Monday morning, after landscaping workers discovered a man's body on a company's property at an industrial park near Perryville.
A Maryland State Police crime scene technician gathers supplies from an agency vehicle on Monday morning, after landscaping workers discovered a man's body on a company's property at an industrial park near Perryville.
Maryland State Police Cpl. Todd Sexton, who is assigned to the agency's Criminal Investigation Unit, observes the overall scene Monday morning after landscaping workers discovered a man's body on a company's property at an industrial park near Perryville.
Maryland State Police crime scene technicians start to make their way down a relatively steep embankment Monday morning, after landscaping workers discovered a man's body on a company's property at an industrial park near Perryville. The body was found near a retention pond about 20 feet below the top of that embankment.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Maryland State Police Cpl. Todd Sexton (far right), who is assigned to the agency's Criminal Investigation Unit, and two MSP crime scene technicians confer Monday morning after landscaping workers discovered a man's body on a company's property at an industrial park near Perryville.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Maryland State Police crime scene technicians prepare to take measurements Monday morning, after landscaping workers discovered a man's body on a company's property at an industrial park near Perryville.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
A Maryland State Police crime scene technician returns to an agency vehicle on Monday morning, after landscaping workers discovered a man's body on a company's property at an industrial park near Perryville.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
A Maryland State Police crime scene technician gathers supplies from an agency vehicle on Monday morning, after landscaping workers discovered a man's body on a company's property at an industrial park near Perryville.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Maryland State Police Cpl. Todd Sexton, who is assigned to the agency's Criminal Investigation Unit, observes the overall scene Monday morning after landscaping workers discovered a man's body on a company's property at an industrial park near Perryville.
PERRYVILLE - An investigation is continuing after landscaping workers discovered a man's body near a retention pond on a company's property at an industrial park near Perryville on Monday morning, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the decedent as 40-year-old Jacob Gregory Cosner, who had ties to Cecil County but was considered to be homeless. Detectives were able to identify Cosner with his identification, which they found at the scene, police said. Investigators notified Cosner's next of kin of his death, police added.
Landscapers discovered Cosner's body at approximately 9 a.m. Monday while working on the grounds of MEDLINE C47 Perryville Distribution Center at 239 Belvedere Rd., about one mile north of westbound West Pulaski Highway (Route 40), northeast of Perryville, according to police.
Cosner's body was found near a stormwater management drain beside a retention pond, a few dozen yards away from a road leading to a MEDLINE building. His body could not be seen from that road, however, because it was at the bottom of a relatively steep embankment, approximately 20 feet below the top.
"Landscapers were weed-whacking on that bank and when they looked down, they discovered the body," said MSP Cpl. Todd Sexton, who is assigned to the agency's Criminal Investigation Unit at the North East Barrack.
The landscaping workers notified MEDLINE officials who, in turn, contacted authorities. Sexton and MSP Tfc. Waldys Batista, lead investigator, worked at the discovery scene. So did two MSP crime scene technicians, who took photos and measurements while processing the scene.
"Nothing found at the scene would suggest foul play," Sexton told the Cecil Whig.
Cosner's body was transported to the Maryland State Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore, where an autopsy and toxicology readings will be performed in an effort to determine his cause of death, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.