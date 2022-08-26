ELKTON — A man who tried to run over a Perryville Police Department officer during a chase in 2019 — spurring that officer to fire three gunshots at the suspect — received a five-year prison term Wednesday after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Retired Visiting Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Raymond E. Beck Sr. imposed a maximum 10-year sentence on the defendant, William Harold Galvin Jr., 32, of Lexington Park, for a second-degree assault conviction and then suspended half of the penalty. The judge gave Galvin credit for approximately 16 months that he had served as a pre-trial inmate after his April 2021 arrest.
State sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors, set a penalty range of 18 months to five years of incarceration for Galvin. The sentence that Beck imposed on Galvin met a recommendation made by Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman.
Beck sentenced Galvin moments after the defendant entered an Alford plea to that assault charge, as part of a plea agreement reached by Sentman and Galvin’s defense lawyer, Edward A. Richitelli. In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him at trial.
The judge accepted Galvin’s Alford plea, then found him guilty later in the courtroom proceeding after Sentman presented the prosecution’s statement of fact.
Beck ordered Galvin to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his five-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed two related charges against Galvin, including the most serious count, first-degree assault, a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison. A Cecil County grand jury handed up the three-count indictment against Galvin in January 2021, court records show.
The incident resulting in Galvin’s prison term occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2019 while Maryland State Police troopers and PPD officers were chasing a 2017 Toyota Tundra driven by Galvin, who, according to court records, had stolen that pickup truck in Charles County.
Court records indicate that the protracted police chase had originated in Ocean City, before going through Delaware and entering Cecil County after crossing the Maryland state line. Police officials reported that Galvin also was wanted in St. Mary’s County on burglary and other charges and that he was “possibly armed with a rifle,” court records show.
The chase wound up at a dead-end in the area of Franklin Street and Aiken Avenue Extended near the CSX railroad tracks in Perryville, according to court records. There, Galvin turned the hemmed-in pickup truck around and drove it directly at PPD Ofc. Richie Huffstutler in an “aggressive and deliberate manner,” court records show. Huffstutler, clad in his police uniform, was standing after exiting his marked patrol vehicle.
Fearing for his life, Huffstutler fired three errant shots at the suspect and his approaching truck with his agency-issued handgun while making evasive maneuvers, according to court records.
Galvin drove the truck onto the railroad tracks and traveled northward, before crashing the vehicle into the back of a “stopped or slow-moving” freight train, prosecutors reported.
At that point, according to prosecutors, Galvin hopped on one of the freight cars and then rode that train to its next stop in Wilmington, Del., where CSX workers discovered that the back of the train had been struck. By then, Galvin had exited the freight car, undetected, and had gotten a ride to Baltimore, prosecutors reported.
A few days later, Galvin was arrested in Virginia in an unrelated criminal case and a detainer relating to the Cecil County case was placed on him, according to prosecutors. Galvin was formerly arrested in the Cecil County case and transferred to the Cecil County Detention Center in April 2021.
