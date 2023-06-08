ELKTON — A man who stole $580,000 from his father’s bank accounts, while serving as the court-appointed guardian of the patriarch’s property, is facing up to 25 years in prison after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
The defendant, Elijah Marshall Hampton, 30, of Pittsburgh, Pa., stole the money from his father’s two bank accounts between Feb. 1, 2020 and November 2021 — when his father, a disabled military veteran, died after spending the ladder part of his life as a resident in the Perry Point VA Medical Center, prosecutors reported.
In 2019, Hampton had been appointed by the court to serve as guardian of his father’s property, according to prosecutors.
After Hampton’s father died, lawyers handling the deceased man’s estate discovered that money was missing from his bank accounts and they informed the judge of their discovery during a November 2021 courtroom hearing, prosecutors said. During that proceeding, prosecutors added, Hampton testified that he had taken the money out of his father’s bank accounts for his personal use.
The judge and the estate lawyers involved in that case then requested an investigation, which was conducted by the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office, prosecutors reported. At the conclusion of it, prosecutors charged Hampton with theft of more than $100,000, embezzlement/misappropriation and theft scheme to steal more than $100,000, according to court records, which indicate that they did so through a criminal information filed against him in October 2022.
On Wednesday, Hampton pleaded guilty to theft of more than $100,000, as part of a plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman and Hampton’s defense lawyer, Eric Kirk, according to court records. Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Cameron A. Brown accepted Hampton’s guilty plea and set his sentencing for Aug. 25, court records show.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.