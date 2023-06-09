Charles Lee Sluder

Sluder

ELKTON — A 77-year-old man who purportedly pointed a shotgun at paramedics outside his Elkton-area residence in August 2022 — while they were attempting to render medical care to his wife — was placed on three years of unsupervised probation Monday after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County District Court records.


