ELKTON — A 77-year-old man who purportedly pointed a shotgun at paramedics outside his Elkton-area residence in August 2022 — while they were attempting to render medical care to his wife — was placed on three years of unsupervised probation Monday after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a five-year sentence on the defendant — Charles Lee Sluder of the 3000 block of Appleton Road, northeast of Elkton — and then suspended the entire penalty, court records show.
Sexton then placed Sluder on three years of unsupervised probation, in which he must obey all laws, according to court records. The judge specifically forbid Sluder from contacting any emergency medical services members unless faced with a “true emergency” and from having “hostile contact” with the two victims in the case, court records show. In addition, Sexton ordered Sluder to forfeit the firearm that he used during the incident to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
The judge sentenced Sluder moments after he entered an Alford plea to second-degree assault, as part of a plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Ellis Rollins and Sluder’s defense lawyers, Emily Gillis and Derrick Johnson, court records show.
In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him at trial. Second-degree assault is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Also part of the plea bargain, prosecutors agreed to dismiss six related charges against Sluder, including first-degree assault, which carries a maximum 25-year sentence, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence, according to court records.
The incident leading to Sluder’s arrest, conviction and sentence started at approximately 8 p.m. on Aug. 6, when two Singerly Volunteer Fire Company paramedics arrived at the defendant’s Appleton Road residence in response to a 911 call indicating that a 63-year-old woman was suffering back pain and constipation at that address, police reported.
But the front door was locked, prompting one of the paramedics to knock multiple times while repeatedly identifying himself as “Fire Department,” police said. During that time, police added, the paramedic could hear “screams for help coming from inside the residence.”
The paramedics then knocked on the back door and attempted to have a dispatcher call the woman inside the residence, according to court records. Moments later, however, the paramedics forced their way through the front door because the screams for help coming from inside the dwelling continued, court records indicate.
Once inside, one of the paramedics noticed a man, later identified as Sluder, walking toward him from a hallway while yelling, “Who are you (and) why are you breaking into my house?” police reported. That paramedic continued to announce that he was a fire department member and that he was there to medically treat Sluder’s wife, according to police.
Despite the repeated identification and explanation, Sluder continued to advance and came “face to face” with the paramedic, police said. Experiencing a need for protection, the paramedic placed his Halligan bar between himself and Sluder, police added. (A Halligan bar is a tool commonly used by firefighters and other first responders for forcibly open doors.)
At that point, Sluder told the paramedic, “Don’t put that away; what are you going to do with that? What would you do if I came around the corner with my shotgun?,” court records show.
When the two paramedics went to treat Sluder’s wife, even after hearing the comment alluding to a long gun, Sluder purportedly walked back toward his bedroom and remarked, I’m gonna get my shotgun,” court records indicate.
“At this time, (the two paramedics) feared for their safety and started to retreat to the ambulance, which was parked in Sluder’s driveway,” according to the original charging document.
While the paramedics were inside the ambulance, Sluder brandished a shotgun “back and forth at the ambulance” as he stood in the front yard, approximately 20 feet away from that emergency vehicle, court records indicate. The paramedics called police, court records show.
Elkton Police Department officers arrived at the residence and quickly detained Sluder, police said. Maryland State Police troopers arrived moments later and arrested Sluder, police added. MSP troopers assigned to the North East Barrack handled the investigation.
Investigators found a .20 gauge shotgun inside the residence and confiscated the weapon, police said. One of the paramedics identified the seized shotgun as the one that Sluder reportedly had pointed at him and his fellow paramedic, police added. The shotgun was not loaded, police reported.
Sluder’s wife refused medical treatment, according to police.
