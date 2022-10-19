ELKTON — A judge is deciding if he should grant a new trial to a man who is serving a 37-year prison term for stabbing his wife to death inside their Elkton-area home in June 2010, after a hearing in which the convicted murderer’s lawyer maintained that errors were made during his jury trial 11 years ago and that they negatively impacted her client.
The convicted murderer, Jason Michael Costello, 36, is seeking a new trial or some other type of post-conviction relief based on two main legal arguments.
During a Cecil County Circuit Court hearing on Friday, his Baltimore-based defense attorney, Gabrielle Lewis Ellenberger, asserted that Costello’s original defense lawyer did not prevent jurors from hearing two pieces of hearsay testimony during his 2011 murder trial.
“Hearsay we don’t allow in because it is unreliable and not admissible. (The opposing lawyer) can’t cross examine the source of hearsay,” Ellenberger argued.
The defense lawyer further contended that that hearsay testimony was prejudicial because it allowed jurors to learn that Costello purportedly had been domestically violent to his wife, Ashley Nicole Costello, 24, during incidents before the murder.
Through one of those sections of purported hearsay testimony, jurors learned that Ashley Costello had confided to a friend, “I need to get out of here before he kills me,” Ellenberger said. Through the other, she added, jurors learned that Ashley Costello had shown recent injuries on her body reportedly caused by Costello, including strangle marks on her neck.
Ellenberger also maintained that her client had ineffective counsel because, although Costello’s original defense lawyer made objections to block what she deems to be hearsay testimony, he made his argument on the “wrong basis” and the judge denied the objection. In addition, she contended that the original defense lawyer failed to object at all regarding the second piece of what she deems to be hearsay evidence.
Moreover, Ellenberger contended that Costello’s original defense attorney failed to push for involuntary manslaughter as one of the charges jurors could have considered during deliberation. Involuntary manslaughter carries a maximum 10-year sentence — 20 years fewer than the penalty for second-degree murder, which is one of Costello’s convictions.
In August 2011, at the conclusion of a five-day-long trial, the jury found Costello guilty of second-degree murder, wearing and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and possession of heroin. The jury, however, acquitted Costello of the most serious charge, first-degree murder, which is punishable up to life in prison.
Then in November 2011, three months later, the presiding judge imposed a maximum 30-year sentence on Costello for second-degree murder. The judge also levied consecutive sentences of three and four years respectively for Costello’s weapon and heroin possession convictions. (The other convictions for lesser offenses merged with the more serious charges.)
Costello killed his wife on June 12, 2010 as they argued over his heroin addiction and other issues inside their apartment in the 1900 block of Stonegate Boulevard near Elkton, according to court records and Cecil Whig archives.
On Friday, countering the arguments made by Ellenberger, Deputy State’s Attorney Patricia Fitzgerald opined that Costello “received an excellent defense in this case.” Fitzgerald, who served as co-counsel during Costello’s 2011 jury trial, then commented, “I’m still troubled that the jury didn’t find him guilty of first-degree murder.”
The prosecutor emphasized that it was clear that the defense never intended to maintain that Costello did not stab his wife — only that he did not premeditate inflicting the fatal wound.
Referring to the original defense lawyer’s opening comments to the jury, Fitzgerald read aloud a section of trial transcript in which that attorney told jurors, “This is not a question of who did it. It’s a question of whether it was done with premeditation.”
“(The original defense lawyer) had a plan and he executed his plan and his plan worked,” Fitzgerald said, explaining that the jury acquitted Costello of first-degree murder, which contains premeditation as one of its elements, and opted instead to convict him of second-degree murder, which lacks premeditation as an element.
Fitzgerald also referenced a portion of Costello’s testimony in which he recalled fatally stabbing his wife and insisted that it was an accident. The prosecutor noted that Costello was “specific about everything before and after” it happened — but was hazy when remembering the details of the fatal stabbing.
On the witness stand 11 years ago, Costello testified that he armed himself with a butcher knife, maintaining that he was protecting himself against his wife because she had grabbed a knife during their argument, according to court records and Whig archives.
“I lunged for her and I don’t know how it happened, but she got cut,” Costello testified at the time, referring to the sole, lethal slash.
During Friday’s post-conviction hearing, Fitzgerald recalled that Ashley Costello suffered a cut on the front of her neck that was 5 1/4 inches long and three-quarter inches deep, severing her right jugular vein.
“There is no indication that this was an accident. When you slash someone’s neck all the way across, it is not an accident,” Fitzgerald remarked to the judge.
Fitzgerald told the judge that Costello then watched Ashley Costello “bleed to death,” emphasizing that he failed to render any first aid to his gravelly-wounded wife, nor did he seek medical help for her.
A neighbor who was walking by the Costello’s home called 911 after seeing the front door quickly open and shut while a woman inside screamed, “Stop,” according to court records and Whig archives. That neighbor testified that a bloody hand reached out when the door opened a second time, as the woman inside screamed, “Help,” before the door quickly closed again, according to court records and Whig archives.
As for the purported hearsay testimony, Fitzgerald argued that the sources of that information were available and could have been called to the witness stand for the sake of cross examination.
During the courtroom hearing, Costello, clad in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison uniform, sat beside Ellenberger at the defense table. In the gallery on the opposite side of the courtroom, Ashley Costello’s father, Tom Staat, and his wife, both of whom live in New Jersey, were seated with several friends and supporters.
Retired Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul M. Bowman presided over Friday’s post-conviction hearing. “I will issue a decree in the shortest possible time,” Bowman told both sides at the conclusion of the proceeding.
As of Tuesday, the judge had not rendered his decision on the defense motion for post-conviction relief.
