Court
Tolimir

ELKTON — A judge is deciding if he should grant a new trial to a man who is serving a 37-year prison term for stabbing his wife to death inside their Elkton-area home in June 2010, after a hearing in which the convicted murderer’s lawyer maintained that errors were made during his jury trial 11 years ago and that they negatively impacted her client.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.