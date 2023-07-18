ELKTON — A man who burglarized the historic North Street Hotel in downtown Elkton last summer received a suspended three-year sentence and was placed on probation Monday after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Visiting Retired Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul M. Bowman ordered the defendant — Gary Marco-Dante Anderson, 27, of Elkton — to serve three years of supervised probation and to pay $500 in restitution to the victimized business, after he had imposed the suspended three-year sentence on him, court records show.
The judge sentenced Anderson moments after the defendant pleaded guilty to fourth-degree burglary theft as part of a plea bargain, according to court records. In exchange for Anderson’s guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed nine relate charges against him, including second-degree burglary, fourth-degree storehouse burglary and malicious destruction of property valued at more than $1,000, court records show.
Elkton Police Department officers responded to North Street Hotel — a bar and package goods store in the 100 block of North Street that also is known as North Street Liquors — at approximately 12:30 a.m. on July 8, 2022, after a witness contacted authorities to report an after-business-hours burglary that had occurred there moments earlier, police reported.
That witness told investigators that he saw two masked men clad in black clothing inside the establishment after noticing that the bar’s “front large bay window was smashed out,” police said. The witness saw one of the burglars remove his mask at one point, revealing blond hair, police added.
The two burglars ran out of the bar when the witness went by the establishment, and they headed toward West Main Street, according to court records, which indicate that the witness then drove his car throughout the nearby area in an unsuccessful attempt to find the fleeing men.
Investigators determined that the burglars had stolen several bottles of vodka and Mad Dog wine, in addition to some Newport cigarettes, and that those items had a combined approximate value of $250, police said. The damage to the storefront window was estimated at $10,000, police added.
Video gleaned from security cameras played a major role in investigators identifying Anderson as one of the two suspects, according to court records. Some key footage was yielded by the business owner’s ring camera that was inside the bar — pointing out at North Street, police said. Other crucial video was gleaned from a security camera at the Elkton Alliance and another one outside a suite building, both of which are close to North Street Liquors, police added.
The footage shows one of the burglars strike the bar’s storefront window several times with an object, before breaking the glass, according to court records. It also shows the burglars grabbing merchandise inside the bar before running down an alley next to the bar, court records show.
From the footage, investigators were able to glean a photo of the face of one of the suspects, police reported. That photo was posted on EPD’s Facebook page, where investigators asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, police said. That led to an anonymous source identifying Anderson as the person in the posted picture and reporting that Anderson and his accomplice — Keyon Minter, 24, of Elkton — had been posting on social media on the night of the burglary, police added.
That, in turn, led to investigators arresting Anderson and Minter, court records show.
In January, during a courtroom hearing, Minter received an 18-month sentence with all suspended but time served — two days — and was ordered to serve three years of supervised probation after he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree storehouse burglary, as part of a plea agreement, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
The sentencing judge, Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Keith A. Baynes, also ordered Minter to pay $12,241 in restitution to James Nicholson, the longtime owner of North Street Liquors, and to do so at a minimum rate of $100 a week, court records show.
