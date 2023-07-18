Burglary sentence

This photo shows North Street Hotel, also known as North Street Liquors, in downtown Elkton. A man who burglarized the place last summer received a suspended three-year sentence and was placed on three years of supervised probation on Monday, after accepting a plea deal.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON

ELKTON — A man who burglarized the historic North Street Hotel in downtown Elkton last summer received a suspended three-year sentence and was placed on probation Monday after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.


  

