BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to lying to U.S. Capitol Police about death threats sent to a congressman.
The Washington Post reports that Sidhartha Kumar Mathur, 35, of West Friendship pleaded guilty Thursday to making false statements to federal agents investigating the threats and admitted making threats by phone and through the congressman’s website.
According to Mathur’s guilty plea, in December he sent a threatening message through the website and included a former classmate’s contact information. “I will kill you and blow up your office if you try to take my vote away” and “I know where you and your family lives,” Mathur wrote. Mathur then left a voicemail at the congressman’s office with similar threats, according to court records show.
In an interview with U.S. Capitol Police agents, Mathur confirmed the phone number was his and said he called the Maryland lawmaker out of anger. But he falsely denied writing the threatening message that used similar language, according to the plea agreement. Court records don’t name the congressman.
Mathur’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to a request from The Washington Post for comment. Mathur faces a maximum prison term of five years at sentencing on Sept. 9.
