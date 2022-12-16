ELKTON — A man accused of robbing a Conowingo deli at gunpoint in July 2020 is facing up to 25 years in prison after accepting a plea deal, according to court records.
The defendant – Steven Randell Holmes, 25, of Havre de Grace – pleaded guilty to robbery and to second-degree assault on Monday, one day before his jury trial was scheduled to start, court records show. Those convictions carry maximum sentences of 15 years and 10 years respectively.
In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutors dismissed 17 related charges against Holmes, including armed robbery and first-degree assault, which are punishable by up to 20 and 25 years in prison respectively.
Court records indicate that Holmes’ sentencing date is “to be announced” and that Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge ordered Holmes to enter Cecil County Adult Drug Court — an intense program aimed at helping qualified criminal defendants regain and maintain their sobriety and to reach various goals, such as earning their GEDs and finding gainful employment. Adult Drug Court defendants are closely monitored by the judge and caseworkers with various agencies.
Concealing their faces with masks, Holmes and another man entered Rock Springs Deli in the 1300 block of Rock Springs Road (Route 222) at approximately 9 p.m. on July 21, 2020, moments before the store closed, and robbed the place of an unspecified sum of cash and cigarettes after brandishing weapons — a handgun and a knife, court records show. A female clerk, one of two employees in the store at the time, obliged the suspects’ demand for cash and cigarettes, police reported.
Store surveillance cameras yielded video of the robbery and of the fleeing suspects running across the business parking lot toward Old Mill Road, police said. In addition, a witness saw the suspects get into a silver, four-door car that was parked in a driveway off Old Mill Road and then drive north on the highway toward Pennsylvania, police added.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies later recovered several articles of clothing that had been discarded on Old Mill Road, a short distance south of the Pennsylvania state line, while canvassing the area, according to court records. That clothing matched the clothing worn by the suspects in the robbery, court records show.
Investigators sent the recovered articles of clothing to the Maryland State Police Forensics Science Division laboratory for analytical testing, police reported.
The test results developed a profile of a major contributor to the DNA found on a recovered tie-dyed face mask and tie-dyed T-shirt, police said. Then, while comparing that profile to other profiles in a database, investigators made a preliminary identification of Holmes as a major contributor to the DNA found on that mask and that T-shirt, police added.
From there, investigators obtained a warrant to take a DNA sample from Holmes and then, after securing that sample, they sent it to the MSP lab for further testing and comparison to the DNA found on the clothing, court records show.
Scientists at that MSP lab concluded that Holmes was a major contributor to the DNA found on the mask and T-shirt and that, moreover, the odds of that DNA having come from someone other than Holmes are astronomically high, according to court records.
Specifically, there is a one in 2.9 trillion chance that the DNA found on the tie-dyed face mask came from someone other than Holmes, and there is one of 40 nonillion chance that the DNA found on the tie-dyed shirt came from someone other than Holmes, court records show. (A “nonillion” is an incredibly big number that starts with a “1” and is followed by 30 zeros.)
“It is noted, the suspect who brandished the handgun was wearing the tie-dyed face mask,” according to court records.
