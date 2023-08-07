ELKTON - A man accused of burglarizing 17 storage units at a commercial facility near Elkton - where he also reportedly rented a space to keep his belongings - is facing up to 15 years in prison after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Video gleaned from a security camera at Sentinel Storage shows the defendant - Bryan Allen Henderson Sr., 39, of North East - breaking into a storage unit "next to his and across from his," in addition to multiple ones in that surrounding area of that facility, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, court records show.
The footage shows Henderson driving up to each storage unit in a white Dodge pickup truck, cutting off the lock with "some form of burglary tool," removing property from the targeted space and putting it into his vehicle, police said. The storage site manager identified Henderson as the burglary suspect after watching the security video, telling Cecil County Sheriff's Office Dfc. Dontae Odom, lead investigator, that she recognized Henderson from previous interactions with him, police added.
After reviewing the storage facility's computer system, the site manager determined that Henderson had used an assigned gate code to drive onto the business property in that pickup truck - a movement also captured on security video, court records show. Henderson had access to that gate code because his name, along with one other, appeared on the storage facility rental agreement, according to court records.
Henderson pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary on July 24 as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors dismissed 53 related criminal charges, including multiple counts of theft and malicious destruction of property, court records show.
Visiting Retired Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Ronald A. Silkworth accepted Henderson's guilty plea and set his sentencing for Sept. 27, according to court records.
With the help of storage facility management, Odom identified the 17 burglary victims, who listed belongings missing from their units, and he also documented the monetary property damage caused during the break-ins committed by Henderson, court records show.
Odom arrested Henderson shortly after starting his investigation, police reported.
