ELKTON — A man is facing up to 25 years in prison for his role in the December assault of a Port Deposit man, who was knocked unconscious and suffered a fractured jawbone that required surgery, after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
The defendant — Xavier Sexton, a Rising Sun resident who turned 20 on Aug. 16 — pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, the most serious charge in the case, on Monday as part of a plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman and Sexton’s defense lawyer, Sarah Marie Bordner, who is based in Cockeysville, court records show.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. accepted Sexton’s guilty plea and set his sentencing for Nov. 27, according to court records.
One of Sexton’s co-defendants — Westley D. Hindman,, 19, also of Rising Sun — is serving an 18-month jail sentence after he, too, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault on July 25, according to court records. Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed an eight-year sentence on Hindman and then suspended all but 18 months of the penalty. In addition, the judge ordered Hindman to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his 18-month-jail term.
Sexton’s other co-defendant — Travis M. Wassin, 19, also of Rising Sun — is facing up to 30 years in prison after a Cecil County Circuit Court jury convicted him of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in July at the conclusion of two-day-long trial. Jurors deliberated approximately two hours before returning those guilty verdicts. Sentencing for Wassin, who declined to testify in his own defense at trial, is set for Sept. 28.
Based on the verdicts, jurors concluded that Wassin did not participate directly in the assault of the victim, who was 19 at the time, but that he conspired with Sexton and Hindman to commit the crime. Specifically, Wassin drove his two co-defendants to the victim’s home near Port Deposit and then drove them from the scene after the assault.
A neighbor testified that he saw Wassin’s two passengers — Sexton and Hindman — punching and kicking the victim in the victim’s driveway.
The assault occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 outside the victim’s residence in the unit block of Chadds Way, and Det. Carson White of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident, according to court records. The victim suffered a fractured mandible, which required the “implantation of eight screws and a ladder plate in order for his injury to heal,” court records show.
Investigators found Sexton’s cell phone at the crime scene, after he had accidentally dropped it there before fleeing with his two accomplices, police said. During a forensic analysis of that recovered cell phone, police added, investigators determined that Sexton and Hindman had discussed “jumping” the victim a few days before the assault on him occurred.
Wassin admitted to driving Sexton and Hindman to the victim’s residence during a police interview, according to court records.
Testimony during Wassin’s jury trial indicated that Wassin, Sexton and Hindman had been friends with the victim — until the victim left that friend group approximately two months before the assault, causing resentment among Sexton and his two co-defendants.
On Dec. 31, Sexton and his two co-defendants unsuccessfully tried to get the victim to pull over after they had seen him driving near Rising Sun, according to trial testimony. So, with Wassin behind the wheel, they followed the victim to his residence — where the assault occurred, trial testimony indicated.
