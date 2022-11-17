ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after a blaze near Elkton killed a 55-year-old man and critically injured a woman on Thursday morning, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 shortly before 7 a.m. on Thursday, after discovering a "large fire" in the unit block of Walnut Grove Road, which is off Leeds Road, a short distance away from the Blue Ball Road intersection and several miles north of Elkton, fire officials reported.
Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived on the scene first and discovered a camper trailer engulfed in flames behind a home, according to fire officials. Deputies found the man who was killed in the fire inside a window, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton firefighters arrived moments later and found a critically-injured woman, also 55, outside the home, fire officials added.
A Maryland State Police helicopter crew flew that woman to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore, after paramedics provided initial medical treatment at the scene, fire officials reported. She is listed in critical condition, according to fire officials.
As of late Thursday morning, fire officials had not released the names of the man killed in the fire and the woman who was critically injured.
The home adjacent to the camper sustained extensive damage, fire officials said. A man who lives in that home was able to escape the fire without injury, fire officials added.
Investigators have confirmed that all of the people involved in the fire are related.
MOSFM detectives, along with their partners assigned to the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, are expected to remain on the scene all day to determine where the blaze started and what caused it. A joint investigation between the police agency having jurisdiction and the Office of the State Fire Marshal is standard operating procedure whenever a fatal fire occurs.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this fatal fire become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.