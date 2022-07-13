ELKTON — A Cecil County man was killed on Wednesday morning when the bucket on a skid loader dropped on his head while he was making repairs to the piece of equipment near Elkton, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the victim as Kevin Cline, 38, of Elkton. Cline was pronounced dead at the accident scene on the business property of DW Reeves Welding and Crane Services in the 300 block of Marley Road, west of Elkton.
The fatal accident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday when Cline was attempting to make repairs to a skid loader, also known as a skid steer, according to MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the agency's North East Barrack.
"The loader of the steer was in the raised position, perpendicular to the ground, held up by a metal block. Mr. Cline moved one of the hydraulic levers of the steer, causing the loader to tilt backwards, which caused the block holding it up to fall out," Kirschner outlined.
At that point, the loader - also known as a bucket - fell straight down on Cline's head and pinned him to the ground, Kirschner reported.
"His coworkers got a crane and lifted the loader off of him," Kirschner said, adding that employees also called 911.
Paramedics and MSP troopers were dispatched to the scene, police said. Although MSP troopers conducted the initial on-scene investigation, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) agents will be handling the ongoing probe, police added.
