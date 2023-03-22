ELKTON — A man who purportedly injured a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy while resisting arrest during an incident at a residence near North East in September has been sentenced to time served — approximately 70 days — after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a two-year sentence on the defendant — Richard Manuel Santana, 42, of Lorain, Oh. — on Monday for second-degree assault and then suspended all but the time that Santana had served – between Sept. 23, the day he was arrested, and Dec. 1 – in the county jail as a pre-trial inmate, court records show.
The judge also imposed a consecutive 30-day sentence on Santana for violation of a protective order and suspended all but the time that he had served in jail, as well, according to court records.
In addition, the judge imposed a concurrent one-year sentence on Santana for resisting arrest and, once again, suspended all but the time that he had served, court records show.
Sexton ordered Santana to serve two years of supervised probation and to continue treatment and counseling.
Santana pleaded guilty to those three criminal charges earlier in the courtroom hearing on Monday, one day before his jury trial was scheduled to start, and he did so as part of a plea agreement reached by the prosecution and the defense. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed three related charges against Santana, including third-degree burglary and assault on a law enforcement officer, court records show.
Court records indicate that three CCSO deputies went to a residence in the 300 block of Wilma Court near North East at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, after receiving a complaint regarding Santana barging into that dwelling — in violation of a temporary protective order.
The complainant, a woman who was 40 at the time, later told investigators that she barricaded herself in the bathroom when she heard Santana enter the residence, police reported.
She also told investigators that Santana beat and kicked the bathroom door in an attempt to enter, while screaming that he was going to kill her and himself, police said. In addition, the woman told investigators that Santana later confronted her while brandishing a screwdriver, which he had used to open the door, allowing him to enter the bathroom where she had sought refuge, police added.
Court records show that law enforcement officers arrived at the residence after Santana reportedly took the woman’s phone, which she had used moments earlier to call 911.
After the deputies arrived at the residence, Santana hesitantly obeyed an order to leave the house and to join them on the front porch, where they then attempted to arrest him for violating the protective order, according to court records. But Santana resisted by twisting away from the deputies and, during the struggle that followed, Santana and the three deputies fell to the ground, court records show.
One of the deputies tased Santana, after he had ignored orders to stop resisting arrest, police said. At that point, police added, deputies were able to take Santana into custody.
Court records indicate that one of the deputies injured his hand while Santana resisted arrest and, as a result, that deputy went to ChristianaCare’s Union Hospital for a medical evaluation. The deputy suspected that he had broken his thumb, court records show.
