ELKTON — A man caught with nearly three and a half ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl in the wake of a traffic stop near North East in March was sentenced to time served - 175 days - and placed on probation Wednesday after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a five-year sentence on the 60-year-old defendant - Kevin C. Roberts - for possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute and then suspended all but the 175 days that he had served as a pre-trial inmate in the Cecil County Detention Center after his arrest, court records show.
In addition, the judge ordered Roberts to serve three years of supervised probation.
As part of a plea agreement, Roberts entered an Alford plea to that felony count and, in exchange, prosecutors dismissed six related charges against him, including distribution of a fentanyl/heroin mix and possession of a large amount of a controlled and dangerous substance.
In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him or her at trial. Sexton accepted Roberts' Alford plea and, after the state presented its statement of fact, she found him guilty of the charge.
The events leading to Roberts' arrest, conviction and sentence started at approximately 1:10 p.m. on March 9 when members of the Street Level Crimes Unit (SLCU), which is part of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, stopped a 2004 Mazda Tribute driven by Roberts on Rogers Road near North East Road (Route 272), police said. That traffic stop was made because, earlier that day, CCSO Det. Joseph McCabe had received a search warrant for Roberts and his Mazda after information had been developed during an investigation, police added.
Investigators transported Roberts and his vehicle to CCSO’s headquarters near Elkton, where the searches were conducted, police reported.
While searching the Mazda, investigators confiscated 292 wax paper bags containing heroin/fentanyl after finding them in the center console, according to court records. The heroin/fentanyl in those baggies had a combined weight of 97.2 grams, court records show. There are approximately 28 gram in one ounce.
Investigators also seized $324 and a cellphone, police reported.
Roberts, who was living near North East at the time of the incident, was arrested at CCSO headquarters.
