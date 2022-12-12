ELKTON — A man with 40 indecent exposure convictions on his criminal record was sentenced to time served - about 17 months - after accepting a plea deal in a case in which he exposed himself to at least six people - including a 3-year-old boy - inside the Walmart, Dollar Tree and Cecil County Public Library near North East in July 2021.
Assistant State's Attorney Zachary Payne emphasized that the defendant - Glen Ervin Grainger, 73, of Baltimore - exposed himself at those three public places, which are geographically close to each other, within a short period of time on July 12, 2021.
"All of this occurred on the same day at various locations. The best word I can use to describe it is a 'binge'," Payne told Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes during Grainger's courtroom hearing on Dec. 5. "He couldn't control himself."
Payne asked the judge to give Grainger a six-year prison term. Specifically, the prosecutor recommended a maximum three-year sentence, with one year suspended, for each of the three indecent exposure charges to which Grainger pleaded guilty, and he further requested that those sentences run consecutively.
So, over all, the state sought nine years in sentences with three years suspended, which would have left a six-year prison term for Grainger to serve.
Payne told the judge that Grainger had amassed a few dozen convictions for indecent exposure during the past 50 years, dating back to 1968.
"He has 40 convictions for this kind of behavior. That's four-zero," Payne stressed.
(Harford County District Court records indicate that Grainger allegedly indecently exposed himself in that jurisdiction on July 12, 2021 - the same day that he also flashed people, mostly women in their 20s and 30s, at the three public places near North East. Charged with one count of indecent exposure in that Harford County case, Grainger's trial is set for Jan. 18, court records show.)
Payne also emphasized that, in regard to his three Cecil County criminal cases, Grainger exposed himself in public places frequented not only by adults but by children, especially the North East branch of the Cecil County Public Library, where "families and children go."
The prosecutor opined that punishment is the only recourse, after referencing Grainger's 40 previous convictions for indecent exposure and the fact that, even after his numerous prior contacts with the judicial system over the past five decades, he still exposed himself to people at three different public places near North East on July 12, 2021.
"You have to keep people who can't function in society away from the rest of us," Payne commented to the judge, after listing all of his reasons for seeking a six-year prison term for Grainger. "That is why the state takes this so seriously."
Grainger's lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Mark Karand, however, maintained that his client can act properly in society - as long as Grainger takes his prescribed medication to treat what the defense attorney called an "exhibition disorder, which Grainger has had for a "number of years," and as long as the dose is closely monitored.
"The medication was no longer working. He was getting side effects," Karand told the judge. "When he is properly medicated, he doesn't expose himself."
The defense contended that Grainger will not offend if he is on supervised probation.
Karand told the judge that Grainger holds a B.S. Degree in Music and that he serves as the director of music at a church, which he did not name. The defense lawyer described Grainger as "quite religious" and as a "very successful" musician. Karand reported that Grainger once had an engagement to perform with Earth, Wind & Fire, but trouble caused by his disorder prohibited him from doing so.
"He has a long history of suffering from this disorder," Karand told the judge.
Clad in a Cecil County Detention Center inmate uniform, Grainger made a brief statement to the judge from the defense table moments before sentencing.
After apologizing to his victims, Grainger said, "This is something I can't control unless I am properly medicated. I don't want this to happen again. I want to be properly medicated. I can't control it."
Baynes imposed two concurrent 15-month sentences on Grainger for two of his indecent exposure convictions. Grainger had been jailed for approximately 17 months, ever since his July 2021 arrest in this indecent-exposure case, so he essentially received time-served sentences.
The judge also imposed a concurrent three-year sentence on Grainger for his third indecent-exposure conviction and then suspended all but time served - 497 days, translating to about 17 months.
In addition, Baynes ordered Grainger to serve 18 months of supervised probation. The judge then told Grainger, "You have to stay on the medication prescribed by your doctor and you have to provide proof to your probation agent."
The sentences imposed by Baynes disappointed the victims, according to Cecil County resident Natalie Cole, who was with her 3-year-old son inside the Walmart on July 12, 2021 when Grainger exposed himself to them, prompting her to call the police. Grainger was arrested a short time later at a nearby business.
Cole contacted the Cecil Whig after Grainger's sentencing and expressed her dissatisfaction with the penalty that he received.
"We were all looking at each other in disbelief," Cole said, recalling what she and Grainger's other victims did when the judge announced his sentences while they were seated close to each other in the courtroom pews. "It was like, 'This is bizarre. He's getting out (of jail) today'."
Cole, who holds an A.A Degree in criminology and once interned with the Baltimore City Police Department, opined that past probations have not prevented Grainger from re-offending and that, therefore, he needs to remain incarcerated for a lengthy period of time.
"He's been doing this for 50 years," Cole said, before opining that Grainger doesn't care if children are nearby when he exposes himself.
"He flashed my son in the Walmart and my son was 3 at the time. For the longest time, my son was afraid to go into the Walmart. He tells the story about what happened to him in that Walmart like it was yesterday. We had to have a conversation that there are bad people in this world," Cole said. "It has changed his little life. He (Grainger) took his innocence away."
