Glen E. Grainger

Grainger

ELKTON — A man with 40 indecent exposure convictions on his criminal record was sentenced to time served - about 17 months - after accepting a plea deal in a case in which he exposed himself to at least six people - including a 3-year-old boy - inside the Walmart, Dollar Tree and Cecil County Public Library near North East in July 2021.


