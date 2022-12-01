ELKTON — A man who tried to drive away from a traffic stop scene near North East while a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy was partially hanging outside the vehicle was sentenced to time served — 131 days — after accepting a plea deal, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a two-year sentence on the defendant — Scott Joseph Myers, 35, of Philadelphia, Pa. — for second-degree assault on Monday and then suspended all but the time he had served in the Cecil County Detention Center as a pre-trial inmate since his July 20 arrest, about three and a half months, court records show.
The judge also imposed a concurrent one-year sentence on Myers for fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer on foot and then suspended that penalty, according to court records.
In addition, the judge ordered Myers to serve one year of supervised probation and to pay $45 in restitution to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office to cover the cost of a deputy nameplate and firearm’s instructor pin that were damaged during the incident, court records show.
Myers had pleaded guilty to those two charges earlier in the courtroom proceeding as part of a plea agreement in which, in exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutors dismissed related counts against him.
The incident leading to Myers’ arrest, convictions and sentence started at approximately 9:45 a.m. on July 20, when CCSO Cpl. Jonathan Wight went to the unit block of Marysville Road, a short distance from Route 272, after receiving a complaint regarding a man “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of a blue Ford Explorer that purportedly was running in the road, according to court records.
Wight found Myers behind the wheel of the SUV, which was parked on the left shoulder of that road, and he was looking down at a map on his cell phone, court records show.
After the deputy asked the suspect if he was OK, Myers responded that he was tired because he had driven from Charlotte, N.C., police reported.
Myers gave a name but he was unable to provide the deputy with identification, according to court records.
Because he wanted to further investigate the suspect’s identity, Wight prepared to detain Myers, court records show.
Myers obeyed Wight’s order to get out of the SUV, which had been turned off, police said. But when the deputy ordered Myers to turn and place his hands behind his back, he darted into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away, spurring Wight to partially enter the vehicle and attempt to arrest him, police added.
Myers drove backward at about 10 mph to 15 mph while Wight was on top of him, partially hanging out the vehicle, court records show.
Wight, who repeatedly ordered Myers to stop driving and struck him in the head and upper body several times, was able to steer the vehicle toward a nearby vehicle parked on the shoulder, according to court records. Before striking that parked vehicle, Wight was able to shift the suspect vehicle into park.
After the corporal turned off the car, Myers struck Wight in the head and upper body, leading to a struggle, police said. Wight deployed his taser three times as they wrestled, but Myers appeared unfazed, police added.
Myers ran into the woods, after he and Wight slid out of the car and fell onto the ground, according to court records. A fellow CCSO captured Myers shortly after the incident, court records show.
