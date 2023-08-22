ELKTON — A man caught with a handgun lacking a serial number near North East in January after spurring a police chase in which speeds reached as high as 109 mph received a three-year prison term on Monday after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a five-year sentence on the defendant — Jaichaune Dwayne West, 25, of Glen Burnie — for illegal possession of a regulated firearm on Monday and then suspended two years of the penalty, court records show. The judge also imposed a concurrent on-year sentence on West for attempt by driver to elude a uniformed police officer by foot.
Earlier in Monday’s courtroom proceeding, West had entered Alford pleas to those two criminal charges, as part of a plea agreement negotiated by Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman and West’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Denise Winston, according to court records. In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him or her at trial.
In addition, Davis ordered West to serve two years of supervised probation, after completing his three-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison, and to forfeit the handgun that investigators confiscated from him, court records show.
The incident leading to West’s convictions and sentence started at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 24, when Deputy Andrew Cheezum of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office saw a white U-Haul pickup truck with Arizona license plates strike a road sign near West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and Rogers Road and then travel away from the crash scene, prompting the deputy to activate the emergency lights on his patrol vehicle and attempt to make a traffic stop, police said. The deputy also was able to see the driver’s face, police added.
But the driver — later identified as West — did not stop and, instead, drove a short distance in the westbound lane of Route 40, before speeding through a gas station parking lot and turning right onto northbound Route 272, according to court records. West fled north on Route 272 — reaching 104 mph in a 45 mph zone — and then make a U-turn in a grassy median near the Interstate 95 southbound exit ramp, court records show.
Then, according to court records, West fled on southbound Route 272 and reached 109 mph in a 45 mph zone at one point. In the area of the Route 272 and Rogers Road intersection, West made another sudden U-turn, this one into oncoming traffic — nearly striking a CCSO patrol vehicle driven by Dfc. Alexander Dowling, who had joined the pursuit of the suspect, court records show.
West drove a short distance on northbound Route 272 and then turned into an industrial park in the 100 block of Lums Road, where he stopped, bailed out of the vehicle, climbed over a fence and continued running — ignoring Cheezum’s ordered to stop and lay on the ground, police reported.
Deputies conducted a probable-cause search of the abandoned vehicle, which investigators described as a white Chevrolet Silverado with U-Haul decals on the driver’s side door. Investigators found and confiscated a Polymer 80 9mm handgun, which lacked a serial number, and five 9mm cartridges, according to court records.
Investigators also found and seized evidence that linked West to the vehicle — including “numerous pieces of mail with the suspect’s name on it,” a high school diploma and a U-Haul rental agreement, also bearing West’s name, police said. Using the information gleaned from that evidence, dispatch conducted a computer check that led to West’s driver’s license, which confirmed him as the suspect and later helped investigators locate West and arrest him, police added.
