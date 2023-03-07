Jason Tyler "TY" Holland

Holland

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ELKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

ELKTON — A judge sentenced a man to six years of incarceration — five of which are mandatory — on Monday for his lesser role during a May 2020 incident in which he and his two co-defendants fired gunshots into an Elkton townhouse — seriously wounding a boy in the knee and a man in the lower back.


